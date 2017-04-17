Browns reportedly met with CB Adoree’ Jackson

In an interview with SiriusXM Sports last week, USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said that he has met with several teams already, including the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson had a unique skillset of playing wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner, and cornerback last year, and also stated during his interview that teams seem interested in him being a two-way player. Make no mistake about it, though — his primary position is cornerback, and he’s projected to be taken fairly high. CBS Sports’ Dane Brugler projects him to go in the 2nd or 3rd round, along with this assessment: