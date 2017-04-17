Browns reportedly met with CB Adoree’ Jackson

In an interview with SiriusXM Sports last week, USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said that he has met with several teams already, including the Cleveland Browns.
USC CB @AdoreeKnows: I visited the #Cowboys, #Buccaneers, #Titans, and #Browns. I still have visits with the #Eagles and #Texans.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 12, 2017
Jackson had a unique skillset of playing wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner, and cornerback last year, and also stated during his interview that teams seem interested in him being a two-way player. Make no mistake about it, though — his primary position is cornerback, and he’s projected to be taken fairly high. CBS Sports’ Dane Brugler projects him to go in the 2nd or 3rd round, along with this assessment:
Jackson boasts elite athleticism with or without the ball, but he is a better athlete than polished football player at this point and was spread too thin with his responsibilities on both sides of the ball and will benefit once he can focus on one area. His lack of size and physicality constantly shows on game film and allowed offenses to target him in man coverage on the outside (see 2016 Utah game). Jackson’s lack of size and technical skill are worrisome and his best long-term position might be on offense and special teams, similar to the way Tyreek Hill is used in Kansas City – at worst, will be a weapon as a returner at the next level, but his athleticism is ready-made to face NFL receivers.
