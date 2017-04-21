Cleveland Browns:
- "Does the rumored Browns-Jets draft trade hold water?" (DPD) - "The 2017 NFL Draft is still a week away, which means that trade rumors will continue to heat up over the next seven days, especially since the Cleveland Browns refuse to play along..."
- "Browns release offensive lineman Alvin Bailey, two others" (Plain Dealer) - "The Browns have terminated the contract of offensive lineman Alvin Bailey and waived defensive backs Trae Elston and Tracy Howard, the team announced on Thursday."
- "What will Browns do with the 12th pick?" (OBR) - "Conventional wisdom would say the Browns will stand pat and draft the draft's consensus number one overall player Myles Garrett. But the Browns are not always the most conventional team."
- "Jamie Collins opens up on why he stayed in Cleveland" (Browns.com) - "None was as influential or important, however, as head coach Hue Jackson, who might have been the difference in establishing Collins as a cornerstone type of player moving forward."
NFL:
- "Aaron Hernandez death ruled suicide, brain goes to science" (ESPN) - "Aaron Hernandez's death in prison has been officially ruled a suicide. That determination comes from the district attorney's office in Worcester County, Massachusetts."
- "DeShone Kizer: I can be greatest quarterback ever to play in NFL" (USA TODAY) - "Kizer paused the video and rattled off everything that would have to be perfect for him to run the play as called in Notre Dame’s opener last season against Texas."
- "Bills player reportedly asked police to shoot him after climbing electric fence" (CBS) - "Kouandjio was found by police in a field, partially clothed, having hopped an electric fence. When found, per the report, Kouandjio asked police to shoot him."
- "Easiest NFL schedules in 2017? Colts sitting pretty" (NFL.com) - "That's because winning games in the NFL is not easy. No matter how the schedule breaks down, it will take a gargantuan amount of luck, effort and talent to reach the postseason."
