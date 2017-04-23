 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Select QB Pat Mahomes at No. 27

By Chris Pokorny
Baylor v Texas Tech Photo by John Weast/Getty Images

With the 27th pick in the 2017 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select...

Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

The selection and write-up were made by The Beast Mode:

The Chiefs run to the podium to select one of the most dynamic and intriguing players in the draft – Pat Mahomes.

Andy Reid has spent 4 seasons with Alex Smith as his quarter back. During this time, he has finished:

· 2013: 11-5, 2nd in the AFC West

· 2014: 9-7, 2nd in the AFC West

· 2015: 11-5, 2nd in the AAFC West

· 2016: 12-4, 1st in the AFC West

However, during this same span, the Chiefs are 1-3 in the playoffs. It is clear that the Chiefs have all of the pieces to be a competitive football team over the next few years. But what is holding them back? Alex Smith.

This is exactly why the Chiefs upgrade the most important position in football in the first round. Pat Mahomes is the opposite of Alex Smith on the field. He is a gunslinger, with swagger, who can drive the ball down the field. He can also take advantage of the big-time play-makers in Travis Kelce and Jeremy Maclin. Off the field, Mahomes has a good attitude and is willing to learn. Many compare Mahomes to Brett Favre.

Alex Smith’s contract has an out after the 2017 season. The goal is to sit Mahomes during the season and allow him to learn under the QB guru - Andy Reid. Then, after this season, we simply give him the keys.

The other option that I was considering with the No. 27 pick was Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. The Chiefs recently paid big money to Eric Berry and Ron Parker, and will likely do so with Marcus Peters soon. However, the cornerback opposite Peters is very weak (Terrance Mitchell). The Chiefs play man coverage on the back end, and opposing offenses aggressively attacked the number 2 corner every Sunday. A hard-hitting speedster who can play on an island, like Awuzie, would make the Chiefs secondary one of the best in the NFL. Ultimately, I felt that securing a high-upside QB with a great arm was the smartest move. I would target Tre’Davius White, Sydney Jones, Adoree Jackson, or Fabian Moreau in the next round.

Pokorny: This is the pick I thought would fit great with Arizona earlier in the draft, and it’s a near-identical scenario for the Chiefs. I give the move a thumbs up, and while I like Alex Smith, he’s kept the team stable while a fresh young quarterback could potentially help them break that barrier as a more serious playoff contender.

The Dallas Cowboys are up next, led by Matt Wood.

2017 DBN Community Mock Draft Results

Pick Team Username Selection
1 Cleveland Browns Menocu DE Myles Garrett
2 San Francisco 49ers unoservix S Malik Hooker
3 Chicago Bears CTBuckeye DE Solomon Thomas
4 Jacksonville Jaguars UberTater RB Leonard Fournette
5 Tennessee Titans npchristman CB Marshon Lattimore
6 New York Jets jdreyfuss S Jamal Adams
7 Los Angeles Chargers unoservix S Jabrill Peppers
8 Carolina Panthers MConley17 TE O.J. Howard
9 Cincinnati Bengals Mudville DE Derek Barnett
10 Buffalo Bills The Bottom! WR Mike Williams
11 New Orleans Saints makeaplay59 DT Jonathan Allen
12 Cleveland Browns mrwhitman QB Mitch Trubisky
13 Arizona Cardinals Crawford_T WR Corey Davis
14 Philadelphia Eagles Gin_and_Tonic CB Gareon Conley
15 Indianapolis Colts fjblessi ILB Reuben Foster
16 Baltimore Ravens Suppa Bob DE Taco Charlton
17 Washington Redskins OhioCityBrownsBeliever LB Haason Reddick
18 Tennessee Titans Legoman0721 WR John Ross
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ezweav S Obi Melifonwu
20 Denver Broncos poultman OT Ryan Ramczyk
21 Detroit Lions Mean Ol' Pete LB Zach Cunningham
22 Miami Dolphins anthszabo DE Charles Harris
23 New York Giants impulseCTRLissues OT Cam Robinson
24 Oakland Raiders Ghenry518 ILB Raekwon McMillan
25 Houston Texans Darth_Batman QB Deshaun Watson
26 Seattle Seahawks michael.hamper OT Garett Bolles
27 Kansas City Chiefs The Beast Mode QB Pat Mahomes
28 Dallas Cowboys Matt Wood CB Tre'Davious White
29 Green Bay Packers Robo Dawg RB Christian McCaffrey
30 Pittsburgh Steelers fj holden CB Kevin King
31 Atlanta Falcons BrianB77 OL Forrest Lamp
32 New Orleans Saints troy145 RB Dalvin Cook
33 Cleveland Browns Ike5 S Budda Baker

