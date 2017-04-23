2017 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Select QB Pat Mahomes at No. 27

With the 27th pick in the 2017 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select...

The selection and write-up were made by The Beast Mode:

The Chiefs run to the podium to select one of the most dynamic and intriguing players in the draft – Pat Mahomes.

Andy Reid has spent 4 seasons with Alex Smith as his quarter back. During this time, he has finished:

· 2013: 11-5, 2nd in the AFC West

· 2014: 9-7, 2nd in the AFC West

· 2015: 11-5, 2nd in the AAFC West

· 2016: 12-4, 1st in the AFC West

However, during this same span, the Chiefs are 1-3 in the playoffs. It is clear that the Chiefs have all of the pieces to be a competitive football team over the next few years. But what is holding them back? Alex Smith.

This is exactly why the Chiefs upgrade the most important position in football in the first round. Pat Mahomes is the opposite of Alex Smith on the field. He is a gunslinger, with swagger, who can drive the ball down the field. He can also take advantage of the big-time play-makers in Travis Kelce and Jeremy Maclin. Off the field, Mahomes has a good attitude and is willing to learn. Many compare Mahomes to Brett Favre.

Alex Smith’s contract has an out after the 2017 season. The goal is to sit Mahomes during the season and allow him to learn under the QB guru - Andy Reid. Then, after this season, we simply give him the keys.

The other option that I was considering with the No. 27 pick was Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. The Chiefs recently paid big money to Eric Berry and Ron Parker, and will likely do so with Marcus Peters soon. However, the cornerback opposite Peters is very weak (Terrance Mitchell). The Chiefs play man coverage on the back end, and opposing offenses aggressively attacked the number 2 corner every Sunday. A hard-hitting speedster who can play on an island, like Awuzie, would make the Chiefs secondary one of the best in the NFL. Ultimately, I felt that securing a high-upside QB with a great arm was the smartest move. I would target Tre’Davius White, Sydney Jones, Adoree Jackson, or Fabian Moreau in the next round.