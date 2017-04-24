Tracking the Cleveland Browns 2017 NFL Draft Interests (Final Edition)

This is the final edition of our annual "Tracking the Cleveland Browns Draft Interests," featuring who the team has reportedly taken a look at leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft.
The following players have been added since our last visit tracker was posted two weeks ago: QB Garrett Fugate, RB Devine Redding, WR Jamari Staples, WR Kaleb Moore, OL Gavin Andrews, DT Treyvon Hester, DL Glen Antoine, DT Casey Sayles, OLB Ryan Watson, S Chuck Clark, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Adoree Jackson.
Listed below, you will find a table that lists the players who the Browns have supposedly met with or scouted from either a visit to Berea, a private workout, or some other way. The list is not comprehensive, as I'm sure the team has scouted more players who aren't listed here. These are the players who have been noted or confirmed by media sources. The "other" category includes reported connections at the NFL Combine, Pro Days, or other miscellaneous venues. The "projected round" data comes from Dane Bruglar's 2017 NFL Draft Guide.
Cleveland Browns’ 2017 NFL Draft Visit Tracker
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Round
|Berea
|Workout
|Other*
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Round
|Berea
|Workout
|Other*
|QB
|Mitchell Trubisky
|North Carolina
|1
|x
|x
|QB
|DeShone Kizer
|Notre Dame
|1-2
|x
|x
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|1-2
|x
|x
|x
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Texas Tech
|2
|x
|x
|QB
|Davis Webb
|California
|4
|x
|QB
|Sefo Liufau
|Colorado
|7
|x
|QB
|Garrett Fugate
|Central Missouri
|7
|x
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida State
|1
|x
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|Oklahoma
|2-3
|x
|x
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|Toledo
|3
|x
|RB
|Devine Redding
|Indiana
|7
|x
|WR
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|1
|x
|WR
|Corey Davis
|Western Michigan
|1
|x
|WR
|John Ross
|Washington
|1
|x
|WR
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|3
|x
|WR
|Malachi Dupre
|LSU
|6
|x
|WR
|Jamari Staples
|Louisville
|7
|x
|WR
|Kaleb Moore
|Baylor
|7
|x
|TE
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|1
|x
|TE
|David Njoku
|Miami
|1
|x
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Ashland
|2
|x
|TE
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|3-4
|x
|TE
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|4
|x
|TE
|Blake Jarwin
|Oklahoma State
|6
|x
|TE
|Andrey Avgi
|Western Oregon
|7
|x
|OG
|Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|2
|x
|OG
|Dion Dawkins
|Temple
|2
|x
|OG
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|5-6
|x
|OG
|Sean Harlow
|Oregon State
|6-7
|x
|OT
|Mason Zandi
|South Carolina
|7
|x
|OL
|Gavin Andrews
|Oregon State
|7
|x
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|1
|x
|x
|x
|DE
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|1
|x
|DE
|Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|2
|x
|DL
|Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|2-3
|x
|DL
|Treyvon Hester
|Toledo
|6-7
|x
|DE
|Keion Adams
|Western Michigan
|7
|x
|DL
|Glen Antoine
|Idaho
|7
|x
|DT
|Casey Sayles
|Ohio
|7
|x
|OLB
|Takkarist McKinley
|UCLA
|1
|x
|x
|OLB
|Darius English
|South Carolina
|7
|x
|OLB
|Ryan Wilson
|Air Force
|7
|x
|ILB
|Tanner Vallejo
|Boise State
|5-6
|x
|ILB
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|6-7
|x
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio State
|1
|x
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|1-2
|x
|CB
|Kevin King
|Washington
|2
|x
|CB
|Jalen Tabor
|Florida
|2
|x
|CB
|Adoree Jackson
|USC
|2-3
|x
|CB
|Cameron Sutton
|Tennessee
|4
|x
|S
|Malik Hooker
|Ohio State
|1
|x
|x
|S
|Josh Jones
|N.C. State
|2
|x
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Florida
|2-3
|x
|S
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|2-3
|x
|S
|Obi Melifonwu
|Connecticut
|3
|x
|S
|Chuck Clark
|Virginia Tech
|6-7
|x
|K
|Zane Gonzalez
|Arizona State
|5
|x
|LS
|Colin Holba
|Louisville
|7
|x
The Browns are allowed to host 30 players at their team headquarters in Berea. Visits by QB Mitch Trubisky, S Malik Hooker, and CB Gareon Conley do not count since they were part of the team’s “local prospect day,” as Zac Jackson of The Athletic explains. Media reports made note of 21 of them:
Count Toward 30-Player Limit to Berea Headquarters:
- QB DeShone Kizer
- QB Deshaun Watson
- QB Patrick Mahomes
- RB Dalvin Cook
- RB Joe Mixon
- WR Mike Williams
- WR Corey Davis
- WR John Ross
- WR Malachi Dupre
- TE David Njoku
- TE Bucky Hodges
- OG Sean Harlow
- DE Myles Garrett
- DL Caleb Brantley
- OLB Takkarist McKinley
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- CB Kevin King
- CB Adoree Jackson
- S Josh Jones
- S Quincy Wilson
- S Obi Melifonwu
Special Note: This year, the Browns coached the South team in the Senior Bowl, so there would be a lot more connections than usual because of that. To keep our table reasonably small, I’ve only factored a few of those players into our tracker. Please visit the South roster page to see everyone that Hue Jackson and company coached.
If you know of any other players the Browns have reportedly met with or scouted, let us know in the comments section and we will be sure to add them to the table.
