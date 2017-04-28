 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recap: Browns take DE Myles Garrett, S Jabrill Peppers, TE David Njoku in 1st round

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: 2017 NFL Draft Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one thing that Cleveland Browns fans are spoiled with in the NFL, it is the fan fare that comes with watching the NFL Draft. Just imagine -- if you were a Seattle Seahawks fan, you waited all night for your team to make a first round pick before trading out to not even have a first rounder in 2017.

Browns fans began the night with two first-round picks and ended it with three first-rounders, a haul that addressed three significant positions of need, and another big asset in 2018:

The draft started out very well for Browns fans when the team selected Garrett first overall. They even allowed legendary running back Jim Brown to call Garrett on the phone to help in giving him the good news:

And you can watch if unfold from Garrett’s perspective. The fact that he had a Cleveland shirt on underneath his initial shirt seems to confirm our report from earlier that the Browns informed him prior to the draft that he’d go No. 1 overall:

Afterward is where things got a bit crazy. The Chicago Bears traded up to No. 2 to take QB Mitchell Trubisky, shattering the hopes and dreams of many of the Browns faithful who wanted the Mentor native. Reports had surfaced that Cleveland had an interest in QB Patrick Mahomes, though. They tried waiting patiently until No. 12, but it sounds like the Kansas City Chiefs won the battle to trade up to No. 10 to select Mahomes.

I understand why it was enticing for the Browns to trade out at No. 12, which they of course did, but I think I would’ve stayed put and selected S Malik Hooker, who was stunningly still available before going a few picks later to the Indianapolis Colts. They weighed the option of Hooker vs. an extra first-rounder in 2018, and probably knowing the safety class is still deep enough to get a starting-caliber player.

So at No. 25, that’s what they got in Peppers, who I knew would no doubt be a controversial pick. A short while later, Cleveland got back into the first round by acquiring the No. 29 pick from the Packers. The Browns gave Green Bay the first pick of Day 2 (No. 33 overall, second round) and the first pick of Day 3 (No. 108 overall, fourth round). Essentially, they gave up a fourth round pick to secure the rights to the second best tight end in this year’s class.

The DBN Big Board

If I’m being selfish and only looking at my personal big board, the Browns did pretty darn well. Sure, I am a little bummed that we passed on the chance to get the top two players on my board (we got Garrett, but not Hooker). However, here is how I personally had our three picks ranked:

  • Garrett (Ranked #1, picked at No. 1)
  • Peppers (Ranked #23, picked at No. 25)
  • Njoku (Ranked #12, picked at No. 29)

Plus, we acquired an extra 1st round pick in 2018. Not bad. If we go by the cumulative DBN big board, Garrett was #1, Peppers was #38, and Njoku was #21.

Late Quotes from Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson

Best Talent Still Available

Because the Browns gave up No. 33 to get Njoku, the Browns’ first pick on Friday will be past the half-way point of the second round at No. 52 overall. They also still own the first pick of round 3 (No. 65 overall) -- those are their only two picks on Friday. Here are the top players remaining on of cumulative big board heading into Day 2 (original ranking on the left, player on the right):

17 - DL Malik McDowell
24 - RB Dalvin Cook
26 - S Budda Baker
27 - CB Jourdan Lewis
29 - OG Forrest Lamp
31 - OT Cam Robinson
32 - CB Chidobe Awuzie
33 - CB Kevin King
34 - QB Deshone Kizer
35 - CB Sidney Jones
36 - OL Dorian Johnson
37 - S Obi Melifonwu
40 - LB Tyus Bowser
43 - S Marcus Williams
45 - RB Joe Mixon
47 - DB Quincy Wilson
48 - OLB Tim Williams
49 - ILB Zach Cunningham
50 - OL Pat Elflein
52 - CB Teez Tabor

