2017 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns Pick OT Roderick Johnson at No. 160 in 5th Round

The Cleveland Browns made another trade to move up to No. 160 in the fifth round. With the 160th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected OT Roderick Johnson.

Browns OLB Joe Schobert announced the pick from Cedar Point, and the kids were excited about it:

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from CBS Sports' Dane Brugler, who had Johnson ranked as the sixth-best offensive tackle in this year’s draft. He projected him to be a 3rd or 4th round pick.

A three-year starter at Florida State, Johnson was too talented to keep on the bench and eventually pushed Erving to center in 2014 and started every game at left tackle the past two seasons, earning All-ACC and All-American honors both years – could have used another season of seasoning at the college level. He has the athletic gifts, body type and massive wingspan to play the position at a high level, but sloppy weight transfer in his movements creates shaky posture. Although he can unleash his power in the run game, Johnson bends too much at the waist in pass pro and has noticeable contact balance issues, which could be a deal-breaker to his football future. Overall, he isn’t ready for NFL snaps right now, but with some fine-tuning technically and with his pace, Johnson has the gifts to improve those issues and develop into a NFL starter down the road.

And here is what Pro Football Focus said about Johnson, who was their 72nd overall prospect:

Johnson wins the “looks the part” award, measuring in at 6-foot-7 with 36-inch arms. He’s also demonstrated the ability to utilize that length in pass protection and execute every block in the run game. That being said, he’s at No. 4 on this list because he’s still very raw. Johnson has a bad habit of overextending, and he’ll need a ton of work in pass protection.

How He Fits the Browns

He’s viewed as a project at this point, but with four studs on Cleveland’s offensive line, he should get a chance to compete for the starting right tackle spot. Other contenders for that job will be OL John Greco, OL Cameron Erving, and OT Shon Coleman. May the best lineman win.

