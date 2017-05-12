Notes from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp

On Friday, rookie minicamp began for the Cleveland Browns as 45 players were on the practice field being coached up by the likes of Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams. You can see the list of players who were there in the following posts:

28 rookies, UDFAs, and first-year players

17 players on a tryout basis

CLEVELAND BROWNS ROOKIE MINICAMP REPORT - DAY 1 (5/12/17)

1. This Myles Garrett Guy is Good: All of the reviews on the first overall pick of the draft, DE Myles Garrett, were good. Good is understating it — he was great (well, as great as one can look in non-contact drills). I mean, just take a look at this vicious corkscrew tackling of an orange dummy, and then imagine that being an AFC North quarterback he is wrapping up:

.@MylesLGarrett putting in that work



Watch our first minicamp practice on : OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/m7m7nQafwJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2017

Speaking of AFC North quarterbacks (and teams), Garrett didn’t back down on his comments about the Steelers. Keith Britton of 92.3 the Fan relayed these quotes that Garrett made about Pittsburgh: “We’re not going to lay down and just recognize them as Steelers. Say whatever about last year, [but] that’s gone.”

He also told Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network that he's not worried about last year when it comes to the Browns’ 1-15 record, because the team he's on this year is 0-0 right now.

Thoughts on #Browns rookie minicamp practice today: 1. Myles Garrett was clearly the best player on the field. First in everything. Leader. — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) May 12, 2017

2. Roommates: DT Larry Ogunjobi, the team’s 3rd round pick, said that he and Garrett are roommates for rookie minicamp. It seems the two have already formed a bond, working with each other on the field after practice had already concluded:

Nice shot of Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi working on the finer details after Day 1 of rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/rcSRLWxsr5 — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) May 12, 2017

3. Where is Jabrill Peppers? This one seemed new to me. Although SS Jabrill Peppers was at rookie minicamp, he did not participate in practice. He was there, though, talking to the media prior to practice and defending himself against the drug accusations made by a now-former WKNR 850 employee.

As for why Peppers was not part of practice?

#Browns spokesman said Jabrill Peppers did not practice b/c he hasn't signed participation agreement for rookie minicamp per agent's advice. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) May 12, 2017

Head coach Hue Jackson wasn’t too worried about it, feeling that it would get squared away soon. Although everyone involved with the Browns and Peppers seem confident there is no drug-related issue that needs to be cleaned up with him, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk did point out that, “coincidentally,” a player can not be drug-tested by the NFL until they either sign their rookie contract, or sign the participation agreement.

4. Reviews on DeShone Kizer: Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, “Kizer looked the part Friday at the Browns’ rookie minicamp. He confidently barked out signals and, as advertised, wasn’t afraid to throw the ball down the field.”

Because there are only two quarterbacks at rookie minicamp (the other being tryout player Phillip Nelson), Kizer took the majority of reps. Browns Chalk Talk said that Kizer "looked very iffy today" and that you can "tell he has the raw talent, but jas so much work he needs to get under his belt." Below are several more observations of him:

4. Kizer as expected has a VERY good arm. He still needs work with his feet. You can tell he didn't play under center much at Notre Dame. — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) May 12, 2017

5. Much of what I saw at the combine of Kizer, I saw today. After every tiny little mistake, he said "f*ck" and was very upset with himself. — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) May 12, 2017

6. In the few team reps I was able to see, Kizer had a good command of the huddle. Everyone is learning so quick and so fast. — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) May 12, 2017

Kizer also said that he's working with private quarterback coach Zac Robinson. Robinson was a backup quarterback with the Bengals from 2011-2013, and is familiar with Hue Jackson's style of play.

Made some nice throws. After every one, Hue Jackson had an instruction. Kizer took it, then made the change. Solid first day. #Browns https://t.co/sVVPTUrK1Y — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 13, 2017

5. Caleb Brantley Pleads Innocence: At least for now, the Browns are proceeding with treating DT Caleb Brantley like a member of the organization (although that doesn’t mean they will have him sign a contract as quickly as the other players do). Brantley continued to plead innocence to the media, saying that he can’t wait for the facts to come out and is motivated to basically shove all the negative press he’s gotten back in people’s faces:

#Browns Brantley: I definitely have chip on shoulder. Want to prove everybody wrong who said bad things about me, said have character issues — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 12, 2017

6. Njoku Makes Amends: After TE David Njoku was part of a funny story with LT Joe Thomas on Thursday, he explained what happened:

#Browns TE David Njoku said Joe Thomas wasn't wearing name tag, so confused him for a coach. "He's a great dude. Gonna have lot of fun" — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 12, 2017

Njoku also said he planned on calling former Browns tight end (and Miami alum) Kellen Winslow later in the day on Friday to pick his brain. As far as talent goes, his speed and great hands were on display Friday:

2. David Njoku is great pass catching tight end. I didn't even see him drop any passes. You can tell he's made strides since being at The U. — Browns Chalk Talk (@BrownsChalkTalk) May 12, 2017

7. Brownies: As Zac Jackson of The Athletic noted, the media isn’t supposed to report on any specifics they see during practice.

We aren't allowed to report anything we see/hear during practice but I learned 4 new words from Gregg Williams today at Browns minicamp. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) May 12, 2017

Here is a video clip of some of the Browns’ rookies during practice:

And we leave you with a nice note from Browns RB Matthew Dayes, the team’s second 7th round pick: