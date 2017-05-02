2018 Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns Take QB Sam Darnold at No. 1 Overall

The 2017 NFL Draft has concluded, but it’s interesting to see how a very early look at the 2018 NFL Draft could turn out for your Cleveland Browns. Projections will change drastically over the course of a year, but for our early look, we turn to Dan Kadar of SB Nation and his 2018 mock draft. The Browns are projected to have the No. 1 and No. 23 overall picks, which is strictly based on reverse order of Super Bowl odds:

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, Southern California Selecting DeShone Kizer in the second round this year shouldn’t stop the Browns from taking a first-round quarterback in 2018. 23. Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State The Browns didn’t get a cornerback in the first three rounds of the draft this year and could go into next year’s draft with that position near the top of the team’s needs.

In terms of competitiveness, you’d like to think that the Browns aren’t so bad that they are awarded the first overall pick again. But if they are in that position, it would seem highly likely that QB DeShone Kizer and others on the team were not the answer, meaning you take the best quarterback possible.

Regarding the team’s second pick, the Browns’ secondary still has a lot to prove, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if that turns out to be a position addressed with one of the team’s two picks.

What do you think, Browns fans? If the Browns had the No. 1 and No. 23 picks next year, would you support Sam Darnold and Tarvarus McFadden, or are there other players you'd have your eye on?