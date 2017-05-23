Cleveland Browns:
- "Chris Kirksey moves to OLB, Jason McCourty could get look at free safety" (ESPN) - "Chris Kirksey will begin offseason practices with the Cleveland Browns at outside linebacker. That means Kirksey will move from inside..."
- "Colin Kaepernick And Victor Cruz Not On The Radar, For Now" (92.3) - "Colin Kaepernick won’t be getting a call from the Browns – or so it sounded when Jackson was asked about the possibility of adding him."
- "Haslam ‘highly confident’ turnaround will start" (C-T) - "Jimmy Haslam started his latest extreme makeover at the conclusion of the 2015 season by firing general manager Ray Farmer and coach Mike Pettine."
- "DeShone Kizer and Corey Coleman could become an offensive nightmare" (DPD) - "However, the team selected Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer in the second round of this year’s draft, which should help the development of 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman."
- "Kevin Love an intriguing Browns quarterback option" (NFL.com) - "Cleveland has options at quarterback, no one denies that. But what they really need is a solution. And I have an idea. Sign Kevin Love."
NFL:
- "Here's how much the L.A. stadium delay will cost Rams, Chargers -- and the NFL" (CBS) - "There are also very real concerns about running well over that original $2.6 billion projection given the inauspicious start to the project..."
- "Derek Carr has ‘complete faith’ contract will be done by camp" (PFT) - "Derek Carr is heading into the final year of the deal he signed after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft..."
- "Transactions: O.J. Howard signs rookie deal with Bucs" (NFL.com) - "A pair of rookies began Monday by completing their most important signatures to date, with 19th-overall pick O.J. Howard signing his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
