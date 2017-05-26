Cleveland Browns:
- "Here's what Browns QB Cody Kessler ate for 3 months" (Cleveland.com) - "Kessler was listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds last season. It's the same weight he is listed at this week during OTAs. But Kessler said Wednesday that he is probably a couple pounds heavier."
- "Two plays show what Browns' DeShone Kizer can be, and where he is" (ESPN) - "One throw midway through an offseason practice without pads in May showed the talent that led the Cleveland Browns to draft quarterback DeShone Kizer..."
- "McCourty ready to play where needed, whether at CB or S" (OBR) - "Jason McCourty said it didn't matter to him if he played cornerback or safety. He just knew the Browns really wanted him--and that was good enough for him."
- "Animosity Against Brock, Jamie Collins Endorses Cleveland, The Gregg Williams Effect" (92.3) - "Daryl Ruiter joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss what he observed during the team’s OTAs, why Brock Osweiler faces so much criticism..." - AUDIO
NFL:
- "Saints exploring possibilities for newly acquired Peterson" (AP) - "Adrian Peterson is learning what it's like to play in an offense that won't feature him. Then again, this is exactly what arguably the greatest running back of his generation signed up for..."
- "Sherman calls story on Seahawks' discord 'nonsense'" (NFL.com) - "That was just one of the many points in an article that suggested a rift between Sherman, Russell Wilson and other Seahawks."
- "Kuechly: I'm done talking about concussions, won't alter playing style" (CBS) - "The story of concussions in the NFL isn't going away anytime soon -- not until the league can find a way to limit head injuries in a sport that involves violent collisions."
- "Falcons visited league office to determine limits of OTA contact" (PFT) - "Last year, excessive contact during offseason workouts resulted in the Falcons losing a week of Organized Team Activities. This year, the Falcons left nothing to chance."
