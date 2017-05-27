Cleveland Browns:
- "DeShone Kizer is glued to Hue Jackson to fast-track chances of winning Browns QB job" (Plain Dealer) - "Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer knows he can't stray out of earshot from the quarterback whisperer. Wherever Kizer goes on the practice field, coach Hue Jackson follows."
- "Unfortunately for Brock Osweiler the proof is in the film" (WFNY) - "I would say “HOT TAKE ALERT,” except I don’t particularly think this take is all that hot. The Browns should just go ahead and cut Brock Osweiler."
NFL:
- "Richard Sherman’s Thoughts on the End of Super Bowl 49" (MMQB) - "Looking at Malcolm Butler’s future, why Elway is in for record money, why Grigson might not be so bad in Cleveland, and why Dirk Koetter shouldn’t be apologizing for Tampa Bay’s Twitter guy."
- "2017 rushing title predictions: Will Ezekiel Elliott keep the RB throne?" (NFL) - "Who will lead the NFL in rushing in 2017?"
