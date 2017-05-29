Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/29/17)

Cleveland Browns:
- "Isaiah Crowell returns home for football camp" (Ledger-Enquirer) - "Isaiah Crowell’s return to Columbus on Saturday showed there’s still a lot of locals supporting their homegrown football star."
- "Kizer is glued to Hue Jackson to fast-track chances of winning" (Plain Dealer) - "Kizer knows he can't stray out of earshot from the quarterback whisperer. Wherever Kizer goes on the practice field, coach Hue Jackson follows."
- "Kessler opens OTAs with stronger arm, fitter body" (C-T) - "Kessler’s right arm simply wasn’t strong enough. The scouting report that followed him from USC proved accurate in his rookie season..."
- "How Jamie Collins’ helped draw Jason McCourty to Cleveland" (Browns.com) - "Collins, who played with McCourty’s twin brother, Devin, for four seasons in New England, spoke highly of head coach Hue Jackson and the organization..."
NFL:
- "Michael Vick: No talks with Falcons on 1-day retirement deal" (ESPN) - "Vick clarified recent statements regarding his retirement, saying he has not spoken with anyone from the organization about signing a one-day contract to retire a Falcon."
- "Gronkowski 'looks like Gronk' in return from injury" (NFL.com) - "Three words: Gronk. Is. Back. Coming off a season-ending back injury -- not to mention a spring of WrestleMania cameos and starring roles in suggestive..."
- "John Harbaugh lobbied for loosening the celebration rules" (PFT) - "Harbaugh confirmed that he’s been stating his case within the league for calling fewer penalties on celebrations, saying the game of football ought to be fun."
- "History says trading up for a first-round quarterback is generally a terrible idea" (CBS) - "Almost every year, teams desperate for quarterbacks talk themselves into trading up in the draft to get the guy they're suddenly convinced can right a listless franchise."
