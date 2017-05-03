If there was ever a match made in heaven, then it could be former Sparta Bulldog Darius Jackson and the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson arrived to the chills of Lake Erie last December, when he was signed after being waived by the Cowboys. The running back had originally been chosen by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, but fell victim to a numbers game when former Heisman Trophy winner Darren McFadden returned from injury.

The Browns were the first team given the opportunity to acquire Jackson, and they quickly delivered him back to the icy midwest. The 6'0", 225 lb. speedster played his college ball nearby at Mid-American Conference mainstay Eastern Michigan.

"When I first got (to Cleveland), the reporters asked me if I would be able to adjust to the cold weather," Jackson said. "I feel like after playing in this type of environment in college, I'll actually be able to thrive in it."

Last year in Big D, while fellow rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title, Jackson spent the year on the sideline. And while he said he always supported his teammates, he couldn't help but feel a little frozen out without the ball in his hands.

"It was tough, but I was in a different type of situation there," Jackson said. "I was able to learn a lot, experience a lot, and see what the leadership in the locker room was, being around great players and veterans."

"I got to be a part of a great team for most of last season, but I'm stoked to get to Cleveland and get back to work this year."

Despite Cleveland coming off a league-worst 1-15 a year ago, the Browns have been one of the most-talked about teams of the off-season. The front office beefed up the offensive line and also made one of the most unique moves in league history when they pulled off a trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler.

"I'm so excited," Jackson said. "It all starts with that O-line, so having that kind of talent together is huge. We're all going to get a lot better opportunities from having those guys up front."

"When we put it all together and find that right mix, this team is going to be a lot better than last year. I don't think there's any doubt that we've been the most exciting team this off-season."

For now, Cleveland appears set with starter Isaiah Crowell in the backfield, but Jackson and Duke Johnson Jr. are likely to get plenty of action during training camp. For Jackson, it's an opportunity to finally showcase his special talents.

"Every year, people are brought in to compete," he stated. "That's all I'm going to do. I'm just going to work hard and take advantage of whatever chance Coach (Hue) Jackson gives me, because that's all you can ask for."

Jackson, who clocks in at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, says that he feels comfortable about his new surroundings in Cleveland and the opportunities he'll receive in 2017.

"I had an amazing meeting at the end of last year with Coach," he said. "He let me know how he saw me as a player and where I stand, and I respect that."

"I'm already ready for week one to get here, just for the chance to get out there and make an impact for a new city and our fans. That's what you dream about."

Jackson's rookie season started off like a wildfire a year ago. He was Dallas' leading rusher in the preseason opener against the Rams, under the the hot lights of ESPN cameras. He would go on to make the team after a solid training camp, only to spend the season on ice.

Now, the second-year tailback looks to heat up the cold Cleveland winter with his blazing speed. Despite going into camp with likely one of the league's youngest rosters, Jackson says the team won't be thinking about that when it's time to play.

"People can talk about us being a young team, and we are," he said. "We're going to learn how to win together, but we aren't going out there this year just to compete. We want to win now."

Jackson even keeps it cool when he talks about what he expects of himself for the upcoming year. In his mind, it's time to thaw out after a season in hibernation.

"They didn't bring me here for no reason. I know that I belong here, and I know that I can bring a lot to the table at my position."

"No matter where I'm at, I want to be a competitor and win, and that's exactly what I plan to do in Cleveland."

Ryan K. Boman is a freelance contributor to Dawgs By Nature.