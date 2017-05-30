Cleveland Browns:
- "Kessler's work appears to be paying off" (OBR) - "Cody Kessler is serious about being the Browns starting quarterback. He knew he needed to get bigger and stronger and improve his arm strength. He also knew he had to make quicker decisions."
- "John Greco faces uphill battle to make Browns roster" (PFF) - "Primarily a right guard, Greco adds versatility with his ability to play center: three of his 12 starts last season came at center."
- "Brock Osweiler’s only choice is to be confident" (DPD) - "It would be hard to find a lot of Cleveland Browns fans who were excited when finding out the team acquired Brock Osweiler back in March."
- "Of the two principals in the Trent Richardson trade, the one who was wrong outlasted the one who was right" (WKNR) - "The Richardson trade might have been Grigson’s signature move in five years as Colts GM, but it was far from his worst."
NFL:
- "Vikings coach says if he has to coach with 1 eye, he will" (AP) - "Zimmer has had a lot of time on his hands this week while sitting at home on his Kentucky ranch as his team went through optional practices in the Twin Cities."
- "The best remaining NFL free agents at every position" (CBS) - "The running back market is incredibly thin at this point, as guys like Jamaal Charles and LeGarrette Blount have recently found new homes in Denver and Philadelphia."
- "Despite impending move, Raiders sell out season tickets" (PFT) - "Oakland fans may not be happy that the Raiders are leaving, but the team remains popular enough that the fans will support the team while it’s still there."
- "Jerick McKinnon: 'Don't count me out' in RB battle" (NFL.com) - "Seemingly the odd man out, McKinnon does at least bring a knowledge of the system, which could help him get a leg up on Cook, the team's rookie second-round pick..."
Loading comments...