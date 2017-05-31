Cleveland Browns:
- "Corey Coleman likely idle, Myles Garrett could be limited" (Plain Dealer) - "The Browns kick off Week 2 of organized team activities today, which consists of three practices, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Berea."
- "Relentless work ethic, lofty goals drive Browns DL Larry Ogunjobi" (Browns.com) - "After the Browns’ first rookie minicamp practice, Larry Ogunjobi remained on the field while the majority of his teammates retreated to the locker room."
- "What's best way to measure Browns' success in 2017?" (ESPN) - "The Cleveland Browns return for the second week of offseason on-field work with this question yet unanswered: What constitutes a good 2017 season for this team?"
- "Mary Kay Discusses If Deshone Kizer Is Being ‘Fast-Tracked’ To Be The 2017 Starting QB" (92.3) - "Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss Hue Jackson working extremely closely with Hue Jackson..."
NFL:
- "Gary Barnidge makes his case for landing roster spot" (NFL.com) - "Two years ago, Gary Barnidge was a 1,000-yard tight end worthy of a three-year contract extension. This spring, he's in the middle of a process roundly known and disliked..."
- "Carr says no extension if not done before training camp" (AP) - "Derek Carr is confident he will have a new contract extension before the Raiders report for training camp at the end of July."
- "Ezekiel Elliott takes part in Tuesday OTA after sitting out last week" (ESPN) - "Ezekiel Elliott took part in Tuesday's OTA after he was forced to sit last week after being involved in a minor car accident."
- "Fact for fiction: Tom Brady is plotting surprise retirement" (CBS) - "Anyone with two eyes and a heart knows that, despite his age, Tom Brady put together an epic season last year. At the age of 39, Brady returned..."
