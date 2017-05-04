Report: Browns DL Caleb Brantley could be cleared soon

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer, the attorney of DL Caleb Brantley expects her client to be cleared soon in the misdemeanor battery investigation he is wrapped up in. Cabot also notes that the complainant has hired a new legal team for the case.

Thursday morning, Browns Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown was a guest on ESPN’s Mike & Mike Show. Brown indicated that one of the reasons they took a sixth-round flier on Brantley (besides his talent) was the fact that he had not been charged and no warrant had been issued. Cabot confirmed those facts with a spokesman for the State Attorney.

Rookies are scheduled to meet for rookie minicamp next week, and right now the expectation is that Brantley will be there. In my time watching the Browns, I’ve seen the club take fliers on players who either suffered injuries, or just fell down the charts in projections, but this would be a first for me to cover — the potential of a first- to third-round prospect (depending on who you ask) falling to the sixth round purely because of a pending character concern.