Cleveland Browns:
- "Browns have Terry Talkin' draft strategy, DeShone Kizer" (Pluto) - "After talking to people and researching what happened in the first round, it became clear the Njoku move was more significant than it seemed."
- "Former Browns guard Robert Jackson has an interest in this year's Run for the Roses" (Grossi) - "As the Browns’ starting right guard in the 1970s and ‘80s, Robert Jackson expressed interest in owning a race horse. He and friends eventually invested in a standardbred trotter nag named Red Coach Pride."
NFL:
- "How the Texans Found Their Man in Deshaun Watson" (MMQB) - "One night in early January kick-started a love affair that resulted in Houston GM Rick Smith doing something he’s never done before. Plus notes on the Jets rebuild, a QB’s ideal landing spot and early 2018 buzz."
- "Is Spring League an NFL springboard? It's at least a shot" (ESPN) - "David Ash stepped away from football in 2014, his career as the University of Texas quarterback cut short by concussions. Then, a wild thing happened."
