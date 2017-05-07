Cleveland Browns:
- "How I did predicting the 2017 NFL Draft" (WFNY) - "The Cleveland Browns had an active three days during the 2017 NFL Draft, selecting 10 new players and making four trades. The Browns were able to take a step forward during the three-day event, adding some players who could be the building blocks of the franchise."
- "What the Browns depth chart looks like following the 2017 NFL Draft" (Plain Dealer) - "The Browns found 10 new players in the 2017 NFL Draft, addressing every position except for linebacker and wide receiver. With so many positions getting a new face, we wondered what the depth chart might look like when training camp opens."
NFL:
- "First look at the future" (NFL) - "Get to know the top first-round NFL rookies through the eyes of local Philadelphia painters."
- "‘The Right Type of Player’: Jamal Adams Is the Future of the Jets" (MMQB) - "In Jamal Adams, the Jets are banking on confidence and leadership as the foundation of a team-wide rebuild. Specific needs? Still to be addressed."
