Cleveland Browns:
- "Corey Coleman could miss rest of offseason" (C-T) - "Coleman is out again with an injury and may miss the rest of the offseason program. He landed hard last week after making a deep catch down the sideline during organized team activities..."
- "Crowell thinks he could have 'monster' year" (OBR) - "He's done it the hard way. Isaiah Crowell is betting on himself. The fourth-year running back came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Alabama State in 2014."
- "Kirksey's new deal brings Browns' offseason tab to $272 million" (ESPN) - "One year ago on the first day of free agency the Cleveland Browns watched as four starters departed via free agency. A year later, the team has done an about face."
- "A comprehensive evaluation of DeShone Kizer" (WFNY) - "After a big first day of the 2017 NFL Draft where they selected three new members of the team, the Browns began Day 2 with two picks over the course of Round 2 and 3."
NFL:
- "Looming suspensions dogging Dallas D for 2nd straight year" (AP) - "Jason Witten, the leading voice in the locker room as he prepares for his 15th season, isn't trying to deny a disturbing trend."
- "NFLPA urges players to be better at saving money for possible 2021 lockout" (CBS) - "Back in 2011, the NFLPA itself was prepared with a strong work stoppage strategy. As soon as it became clear that there would be no agreement in place..."
- "Mike Tirico to call play-by-play on NBC’s Thursday Night Football" (PFT) - "Mike Tirico will be spending more time in the booth and Al Michaels will focus on Sunday nights this season."
- "Death of the Blind Side, and Rise of the Plain-Sight Pass Rush" (MMQB) - "But with football’s constant evolution, conventional wisdom inevitably reaches the point of becoming flawed."
