Cleveland Browns:
- "Why the progress of the young tight ends matters" (Cleveland.com) - "It plays into how I’ve viewed the way the 2017 version of the offense could look -- heavy on the run and using the tight ends more as wide receivers."
- "Britt, Zeitler already love Cleveland, Browns in short time here" (WFNY) - "There was a time that Cleveland was known by many as the Mistake by the Lake. There was a time that the Cleveland Browns were the laughing stock of the sports world."
- "Gary Barnidge Says He’s Ready For Next Step In Career" (92.3) - "Gary Barnidge joined Bull & Fox to talk about being released by the Browns after the draft, and the latest on where he’ll land in his next journey in the NFL." - AUDIO
NFL:
- "Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram agrees to 4-year deal" (AP) - "Melvin Ingram agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, avoiding a protracted contract dispute shortly before the opening of minicamp."
- "Panthers GM says Michael Oher's health is of 'primary interest'" (ESPN) - "The future of Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher became more of a mystery Thursday night as he deleted an Instagram picture of 10 pill bottles sitting on a counter..."
- "Eddie Lacy reportedly has to weigh 250 pounds by Monday to make $55,000" (CBS) - "Lacy's next weigh-in with the Seattle Seahawks is Monday. If Lacy weighs 250 pounds or less, he collects $55,000."
- "Mike Pereira calls loosening of end-zone celebration rules ‘a step back’" (PFT) - "The NFL has loosened its touchdown celebration rules, but not everyone is celebrating. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis now has company in arguing the move is a bad idea."
