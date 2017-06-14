Myles Garrett starting Browns minicamp as a backup

Cleveland Browns minicamp is now full throttle as the last official team activity before training camp. Myles Garrett, the first pick in the 2017 draft, is scheduled to participate at 100% for it’s entirety, which is good news for Cleveland, implying that he is fully recovered from the injury that limited him in earlier OTAs.

Perhaps more interesting, despite his draft status and glowing reports from OTAs, Myles Garrett has been playing with the 2nd/3rd team defenses. Garrett’s reaction:

I wouldn't have it any other way, I got to prove myself. I haven't shown any kind of resume or what I can do on the NFL level, so they have to see. Go from level to level, from spot to spot and show that I can be successful.

This dose of humility might be somewhat contrary to Hue Jackson’s effusive praise in the past, but Garrett reacts:

He doesn’t talk to me like that. He tells me to keep on working, that’s what I want to hear. It’s nice that he sings praises for me through the media, but I’m never satisfied and he knows that, so he’s going to keep on pushing me to be better and better each day.

And if Hue is tough, Garrett’s description of Williams makes him seem downright fluffy:

I mean, if I have 5 sacks, he’s like, ‘why didn’t you have 7?’ If you had 3, why didn’t you have 4? That’s the mentality you got to have. You can’t be satisfied with what you did today. You’ve got to be better the next day.

The Browns coaching staff is pushing Garrett to excel, and will ensure that he earns every snap that he takes.