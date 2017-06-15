Cleveland Browns:
- "Kizer makes incredibly persuasive case for why he shouldn't play" (Cleveland.com) - "That's it, I'm off the DeShone Kizer bandwagon, momentarily. He pushed me off, convincingly, not by playing poorly, but by speaking authoritatively."
- "Browns' dominating defense is advanced schooling for the offense" (WKNR) - "Learning, not competing: To some degree, this is why the quarterback competition hasn’t really begun. This offseason has been about learning more than competing."
- "5 things to know from Day 2 of Browns minicamp" (Browns.com) - "Joel Bitonio said he feels ‘really good’ about his ongoing recovery from foot surgery one day after participating in individual drills for the first time in eight months."
- "Garrett's injury did not require immediate attention" (ESPN) - "Browns Reporter Pat McManamon describes his witness of top draft pick, Myles Garrett, getting injured during Browns minicamp." - VIDEO
NFL:
- "Eric Decker meets with Tennessee Titans" (NFL.com) - "Eric Decker is wasting no time searching for a new team. In his first day as a free agent, the receiver is meeting with the Tennessee Titans..."
- "Adrian Peterson says he and Mark Ingram aren’t competing for touches, yet" (PFT) - "For now, Peterson is shying away from the notion that he and Ingram are competing for touches."
- "Beckham could be in for payday even after skipping workouts" (CBS) - "Beckham refuted repots that his absence was because of unhappiness with his contract when talking to the media after the first minicamp practice."
- "Unclear how Raiders' Vegas stadium will benefit community" (AP) - "Months later, after the team already has picked a general contractor and a design firm — neither based in Nevada — how that mandate will be carried out is still being negotiated."
