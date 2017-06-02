Cleveland Browns:
- "Corey Coleman's injuries include a sore hamstring" (Plain Dealer) - "Coleman's injuries, which could sideline him until training camp in late July, include a sore hamstring, a league source told cleveland.com. But that's not all that's ailing Coleman."
- "Desmond Bryant would provide defense with ‘huge boost’" (ABJ) - "Desmond Bryant returned to practice this week after sitting out all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in July before training camp."
- "Osweiler a 'pleasant surprise' as Browns continue OTAs" (Browns.com) - "Brock Osweiler shrugged off the unexpected trade that sent him from Houston to Cleveland as matters out of his control."
- "The Browns are taking baby steps toward relevance" (CBS) - "The Browns won once last season. The season before that, they managed three wins. In 2015, they went 7-9, their highest win total since 2007, when they finished 10-6 but didn't make the playoffs."
- "Magistrate recommends against throwing out Pilot statements" (AP) - "A federal magistrate on Thursday recommended against throwing out statements two executives made to federal agents when they raided the headquarters of a truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam..."
NFL:
- "Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffers torn ACL" (NFL.com) - "Second-year cornerback Tavon Young suffered a torn ACL in organized team activities, the team announced."
- "Meeting incentives can net Marshawn Lynch extra $7.5M" (ESPN) - "In 2017, Lynch will receive $400,000 if he rushes for 500 yards and an additional $400,000 if he hits 600 yards."
- "Ezekiel Elliott's phone records turned over to NFL as domestic violence probe nears end" (USA TODAY) - "The NFL has said only that its investigation is ongoing, declining to get into details."
