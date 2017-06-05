Cleveland Browns:
- "Calvin Pryor won't lead Browns to immediate shift to 4-2-5 defense" (ESPN) - "Browns made a trade on Thursday that could give defensive coordinator Gregg Williams some options -- but don't expect it to lead to an immediate focus on a 4-2-5 alignment."
- "Calvin Pryor has been consistently inconsistent" (BrownsWire) - "In digging deeper into finding more about just why the New York Jets gave up on new Browns safety Calvin Pryor, one word consistently came up: Inconsistent."
- "Michigan coaches on Jabrill Peppers: ‘You’ll love him’" (MJ) - "Is Jabrill Peppers too small to be a linebacker? Is he too big to be a safety? Is the 25th overall pick of the 2017 draft a player without a true position?"
- "Browns need to work hard this summer to develop their wide receivers" (DPD) - "The Cleveland Browns were facing uncertainty at the wide receiver position entering the summer of 2016. The team had one veteran, Andrew Hawkins..."
NFL:
- "Travis Benjamin: Johnny Manziel ready for comeback" (NFL.com) - "However, former Manziel teammate and current Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin thinks the comeback attempt has some legs."
- "Eric Mangini hopes Bill Belichick can forgive him for Spygate so they can be friends" (CBS) - "Eric Mangini, for instance, has still not spoken with Bill Belichick. Mangini, who was coach of the Jets in 2007, had been mentored by Belichick..."
- "Chiefs release WR Maclin in midst of voluntary workouts" (AP) - "Just a couple weeks ago, Jeremy Maclin was exchanging vows at his wedding attended by some of his closest friends, many of them his teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs."
- "Michael Vick’s Playing Days Aren’t Over" (MMQB) - "Mike Vick may be retired from the NFL, but he’s still playing professional football. Flag football, that is. Vick, 36, recently signed on as a player and advisor with the American Flag Football League..."
