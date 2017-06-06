Cleveland Browns:
- "The switch to the 4-3 and Myles Garrett is good news for Emmanuel Ogbah" (OBR) - "Arguably, Emmanuel Ogbah might have been the most productive draft choice for the Browns in 2016. He also might be the player who benefits the most to the switch to a 4-3..."
- "Hue Jackson, Isaiah Crowell excited to put Browns run game back on track" (Browns.com) - "Crowell flashed a wide smile Wednesday when asked about the Browns’ offseason moves, which included fortifying an offensive line for him to run behind next season."
- "Should Hue Jackson beat himself up over not running the ball? A closer look" (Cleveland.com) - "Jackson has traditionally been a coach who emphasizes the run. He has been an offensive coordinator or coach of a team in seven of his seasons in the NFL."
NFL:
- "49ers sign veteran Elvis Dumervil to bolster pass rush" (ESPN) - "In their continued efforts to bolster a previously porous pass rush, the San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Elvis Dumervil on Monday."
- "Seahawks sign Austin Davis, not Colin Kaepernick" (PFT) - "Seattle has signed backup quarterback Austin Davis, who has been out of work since the Broncos cut him in December."
- "Injuries: Panthers CB James Bradberry fractures wrist" (NFL.com) - "James Bradberry, the team's 2016 second-round pick, suffered a wrist fracture that will put him in a cast for six weeks."
- "Zimmer returns to Vikings after tending to eye issues" (AP) - "Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to the team after taking some time away to tend his ailing right eye."
- "Lewis arrested during traffic stop, faces charge of OVI in Ohio" (CBS) - "Giants wideout Roger Lewis, 23, was reportedly charged for operating a vehicle while impaired on Sunday in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, following a traffic stop."
