Browns-Buccaneers 2017 TV schedule, channel, start time, and more

Tonight, the Browns are on the road to take on the Buccaneers in their third preseason game of the year. Here are some nuggets about Saturday's contest, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Time/Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 7:30 PM ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Channel: WEWS, Channel 5 - Mike Patrick (play-by-play), Solomon Wilcots (analyst), and Andy Baskin (sideline)

Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM)

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass

Weather: 83 degrees (feels like 93). 65% chain of thunderstorms. Winds from NW at 9 MPH.

Odds: Buccaneers by 4.5 points.

Over/under: 41

The NFL Network will re-broadcast the Browns-Bucs game on Monday (Aug. 28) at 1 PM ET and Wednesday (Aug. 30) at 4 AM ET.

The following cities will get to watch the game live, per 506sports:

Cleveland

@

Tampa Bay

7:30 ET

Mike Patrick, Solomon Wilcots

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)

WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus)

WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo)

WYTV (My/33.2 - Youngstown)

WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton)

Chris Myers, Ronde Barber

WFLA (NBC/8 - Tampa)

WOFL (FOX/35 - Orlando)

WOGX (FOX/51 - Gainesville)

WFTX (FOX/4 - Fort Myers)

WTLH (FOX/49 - Tallahassee)

WPMI (NBC/15 - Mobile AL)

Nuggets:

-The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys, white pants, and brown socks.

-This is the third consecutive year that these two teams have met in the third preseason game, and all of the games have been in Tampa Bay. The Browns lost last year's preseason game 30-13, as the Browns allowed 27 points in the first half. The Browns' lone first-half touchdown was a (gulp) 43-yard touchdown pass from QB Robert Griffin III to WR Josh Gordon.

-Former Buccaneers on the Browns include FB Danny Vitale (6th round, 2016) and WR Rannell Hall (2015). Running backs coach/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson spent two seasons (2002-03) in Tampa Bay as the team’s running backs coach. Offensive line coach Bob Wylie held the same position with the Buccaneers from 1992-95.

-LB Joe Schobert is tied for fourth in the NFL with two sacks, while rookie SS Jabrill Peppers is tied for sixth in the league with a 12.0-yard punt return average.

-These two teams last squared in the regular season off on November 2, 2014, when the Browns defeated the Buccaneers 22-17. Brian Hoyer out-dueled Mike Glennon, throwing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns, the last of which was the go-ahead 34-yard pass to WR Taylor Gabriel.