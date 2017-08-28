Latest injury updates on Browns’ Danny Shelton, Danny Vitale; Cam Johnson returns

On Monday, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton returned to the practice field, per Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland...or did he?

Browns DT Danny Shelton rejoined practice today. WR Kenny Britt was out. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 28, 2017

(Rubs eyes) Wait a minute...Shelton looks a lot smaller. Did he go on the Joe Schobert diet?

Check that on Shelton. Christian Kirksey was wearing his No. 55. (Though he'd slimmed down some.) My apologies. Now zing me. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 28, 2017

Ha! So, Shelton did not return to practice. After practice, though, head coach Hue Jackson remained confident that Shelton, Cameron Erving, and Joel Bitonio will all be ready for Week 1 and are on schedule with their recoveries:

“I think really good, but you are going to have to ask somebody. Every time I say that, something falls off the wagon. No, I think those guys are on schedule. I feel good about those guys. We will see, but that is the hope.”

Here are some other injury updates: