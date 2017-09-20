Cleveland Browns Podcast - Next Up On The DBN Network: Absolute Browns 9/20/17

Posted earlier today, our friends DarthBatman & BigTownBrown are at it again with Absolute Browns. They take a look at the game last week against the Ravens, as well as the game upcoming against the Colts:

​The ship isn't on fire or sinking

Joe Thomas the 10,000 snap unicorn

the 10,000 snap unicorn Injuries

Baltimore- The Good, The Bad, The Migraine

Week 3 Preview​

You can listen one of three ways: at the player on the top of the page, in the midsection between the main article and the comments’ section (of not just this but every DBN article) or by simply going here:

https://soundcloud.com/thedbnnetwork/absolutebrowns-092017

The guys will certainly appreciate any feedback you are willing to offer in the comments' section below.

Thanks for listening!