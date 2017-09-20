 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns Podcast - Next Up On The DBN Network: Absolute Browns 9/20/17

New, comments

Darth And BTB Review Ravens, Preview Colts

By Ezweav
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Posted earlier today, our friends DarthBatman & BigTownBrown are at it again with Absolute Browns. They take a look at the game last week against the Ravens, as well as the game upcoming against the Colts:

  • ​The ship isn't on fire or sinking
  • Joe Thomas the 10,000 snap unicorn
  • Injuries
  • Baltimore- The Good, The Bad, The Migraine
  • Week 3 Preview​

You can listen one of three ways: at the player on the top of the page, in the midsection between the main article and the comments’ section (of not just this but every DBN article) or by simply going here:

https://soundcloud.com/thedbnnetwork/absolutebrowns-092017

The guys will certainly appreciate any feedback you are willing to offer in the comments’ section below. Furthermore, if you would ever consider doing your own ‘cast on the network, we are definitely interested in hearing from you! Shoot me an email: ezweav@gmail.com

This is our logo:

The DBN Network
Browns’ Fans Talking To Browns’ Fans

Thanks for listening!

Poll

How will this week's game go down?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    We kill The Colts
    (7 votes)
  • 52%
    We edge them out in a close game
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Tie
    (0 votes)
  • 14%
    They barely beat us
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    It is pain and misery for us
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...