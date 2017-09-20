NFL Power Rankings: Browns stay put in Week 3 as Ravens surge

Here is a summary of how the Cleveland Browns are viewed across mainstream media outlets in NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 3.

CBS Sports - No. 28 (no change)

DeShone Kizer will have growing pains like he did against the Ravens. It happens to rookie passers. This is a learning year.

ESPN - No. 29 (up 1 spot)

Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco are a combined 37-4 against the Browns in their careers, so an 0-2 start against those veterans with a rookie quarterback at the helm isn't that surprising. Cleveland's next three games are against the Colts, Bengals and Jets, who are a combined 0-6, so wins or even a win streak could be right around the corner.

NFL.com - No. 28 (no change)

Browns games in Baltimore always carry a little weirdness, with DeShone Kizer's momentary exit because of a migraine being the latest entry in that chapter. Last year, Cody Kessler was mysteriously benched by the Browns in Baltimore, when Cleveland was already in the throes of a lost season and should've been in evaluation mode. There was also Gary Barnidge's Suzanne Somers impersonation in a wild overtime affair in 2015 and the Brandon Weeden laser-beam Hail Mary that Drew Pearson himself couldn't have caught on "Thursday Night Football" in 2012. Back to Kizer: I happened to catch a regional broadcast making light of a Browns quarterback leaving the game with a headache. Maybe they've never experienced a migraine before. I mean, it's not like a guy who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame last month once had to leave one of the biggest games in NFL history because of a migraine or anything. Wait ...

Bleacher Report - No. 30 (down 2 spots)

Oh, the poor Cleveland Browns. After showing some promise in Week 1, Cleveland turned around and looked very much like last year's 1-15 version against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback play was the team's biggest weakness. DeShone Kizer performed like the rookie he is, committing four turnovers. This wasn't a surprise, though. The Baltimore Ravens defense is one of the best in the NFL, if not the best. It didn't help that Kizer was forced to leave the game for a period with a migraine. Kizer needs to master a better variety of throws in order to progress as a passer. He can throw a beautiful long ball, but touch passes are a weakness. On a bright note, Cleveland's defense again played well. Given how poorly the offense performed, giving up 24 points wasn't terrible. The Browns did give up a few big plays, but two of Baltimore's touchdowns came on short drives following turnovers. If Cleveland's defense continues to play like it has through two weeks, this team will be able to stay competitive. However, they're going to be fighting a battle all year long against good teams because of this offense.

Yahoo Sports - No. 29 (no change)

Corey Coleman’s broken hand is a tough blow. This is the second straight season he’ll miss time with a broken hand. Coleman has played well when he has been healthy, though his durability is becoming an issue. And Cleveland isn’t very deep at receiver (that Kenny Britt contract is looking really bad now).

Pro Football Focus - No. 32 (down 1 spot)

Associated Press - No. 28 (up 1 spot)

Listed below is a summary table of where teams in the AFC North are ranked this week.