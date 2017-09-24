Cleveland Browns Podcast - Next Up On The DBN Network: Ez Does It Postgame 9/24/17

Today the Cleveland Browns lost what turned out to be a close, entertaining game to the Indianapolis Colts. In my usual way, I’m going to go over it but before I do, I must say something. You may consider this to be an “Official Statement”:

When we started The DBN Network over a year ago, we did so with the expressed intent that it NOT contain politics. Especially now, we are very glad we adopted that policy.

With that, we delve into the review:

The defense once again was terrible in the 1st half, much better in the 2nd. That says...something

Kizer is still every bit a rookie, but did do some nice (and not nice) things today.

Duke Johnson is a very good player, and I’d like to see more of him.

is a very good player, and I’d like to see more of him. Jabrill Peppers had a very bad day.

had a very bad day. So did pretty much the entire receiving corps.

Anxiety, and why it may be the big issue right now.

The big picture view, the only one that really matters.

Also talk about parity, but maybe not in the way you’re thinking. To listen for yourself simply hit the player at the top of this page. Alternatively, you can listen to the widget in betweeb the article and comments’ section (of not just this but every DBN article) or just go here:

https://soundcloud.com/thedbnnetwork/ezdoesit-092417

You may also offer your criticism in the comments’ section below, or if you’d like to get more personal: ezweav@gmail.com. That’s also where to let us know if you’d be interested in doing your own ‘cast. We’re certainly interested in you!

Hope you enjoy. Happy Sunday, and thanks for listening!