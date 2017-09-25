Browns add linebacker Garrett Sickels to their practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed linebacker Garrett Sickels to their practice squad.

Cleveland’s practice squad had a vacant spot after receiver Jordan Leslie was activated for last week’s game against the Colts.

Sickels, a former Penn State linebacker and undrafted free agent originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the 2017 draft. He spent the 2017 preseason with them and initially signed onto their practice squad. He was waived on Sept. 12.

The Browns worked him out along with a couple others a few days later, per ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

Sickels started 24 games in three seasons for Penn State, finishing with 11 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and 93 total tackles. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors for his 47 tackles and six sacks in 2016, as voted on by Big Ten conference coaches.

He projects as a potential defensive end for the Browns and would likely mainly play as a situational pass rusher should he find himself active at any point this season. He could develop into a solid rotational player, too. His excellent athletic gifts and proven ability at pressuring the quarterback make him an interesting young addition to the team’s practice squad.