Cleveland Browns Podcast: Next On The DBN Network - Absolute Browns 9/4/17

As we advance ever closer to the start of the 2017 campaign, we’re increasing the traffic of the network a bit, and so today Darth Batman & BigtownBrown offer their thoughts on all which has transpired and that which is to come. Here is the (as always unedited) synopsis provided by Dartho:
- BTB joins me in studio.
- Darth's lack of friends.
- Preseason (review) Champions
- Mike Pettins Log cabin
- The End of LOLbrowns
- Well built trenches
- Cut downs, wavier wire, and trades
- Stupid Steelers.
- 4 QBs who gets cut?
- Micheal Jordan-Pretty sure he is a basketball player
- Special Guest Mrs. DBM
- Did not tank- Usain Bolt vs Ted Washington
- PLAYOFFS!!!!!
- Browns vs Stillers breakdown.
- Darth's poor life decisions
- Full season predictions.
- Score prediction for this weeks game
- Weekly reminder that The Steelers suck.
To take it all in, click the link at the top of the page, the player in between the article and the comments’ section, or be going here.
Finally, a poll was requested (which I grant but only on the condition that I once again don’t edit anything:
Poll
How will this week's game go down
This poll is closed
-
10%
We kill The Steelers
-
45%
We edge them out in a close game
-
0%
Tie
-
24%
The barely beat us
-
19%
It is pain and misery for us
