Cleveland Browns Podcast: Next On The DBN Network - Absolute Browns 9/4/17

As we advance ever closer to the start of the 2017 campaign, we’re increasing the traffic of the network a bit, and so today Darth Batman & BigtownBrown offer their thoughts on all which has transpired and that which is to come. Here is the (as always unedited) synopsis provided by Dartho:

​BTB joins me in studio.

Darth's lack of friends.

Preseason (review) Champions

Mike Pettins Log cabin

The End of LOLbrowns

Well built trenches

Cut downs, wavier wire, and trades

Stupid Steelers.

4 QBs who gets cut?

Micheal Jordan-Pretty sure he is a basketball player

Special Guest Mrs. DBM

Did not tank- Usain Bolt vs Ted Washington

PLAYOFFS!!!!!

Browns vs Stillers breakdown.

Darth's poor life decisions

Full season predictions.

Score prediction for this weeks game

Weekly reminder that The Steelers suck.

To take it all in, click the link at the top of the page, the player in between the article and the comments’ section, or be going here.

Finally, a poll was requested (which I grant but only on the condition that I once again don’t edit anything:

Poll How will this week's game go down This poll is closed 10% We kill The Steelers (8 votes)

45% We edge them out in a close game (33 votes)

0% Tie (0 votes)

24% The barely beat us (18 votes)

19% It is pain and misery for us (14 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

