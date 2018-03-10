Talking Out of My Ass | This Saints Fan's Mock Draft For The Cleveland Browns

_______________________________________________________________________________

Huge fan of Tyrod, despite some of his shortcomings. He’s not the best but he’s currently in his prime and he’s a good bridge.

However…

A bridge is only as good as what it leads to on the other end.

Now I’m generally regarded as the village idiot when it comes to my football opinions, but nevertheless, here's my draft suggestion for you.

__________________________________________________________________

Draft Lamar Jackson (Projected by some to fall into round 2, apparently because some teams want him to transition to WR)

From what I’ve gathered from reading DBN, you guys wanted Baker Mayfield at 1 because he was the most pro ready QB in the draft should he need to get thrown into fray. But now you have a reliable veteran bridge qarterback. But as I said earlier, a bridge is only as good as what’s on the other side. Tyrod’s skill set makes him better suited to be a bridge to Lamar Jackson, as opposed to Mayfield, Rosen or Allen.

And most importantly, he’s projected to drop on the boards a bit (which is fine, assuming that he sits under Tyrod), so he’ll be there after Cleveland takes their first, second, and maybe even third pick. So if Cleveland still feels that they need one of the other top prospects, for the sake of having options regarding their QBOTF they can even still draft one of the other top prospects who will undoubtedly be there at 4.

And for your first pick, I highly suggest Cleveland takes Saquon Barkley, as this will give Tyrod an elite 1-2 punch dance partner in the backfield, similar to his situation back in Buffalo where he had McCoy, an elite back.

__________________________________________________________________

And here's another idea that just might be crazy enough to work:

Draft a Linebacker, and convert him to Fullback, To Help Out Barkley and Tyrod

Here's my reasoning for this:

Linebackers specialize in blitzing, or breaching through the line of scrimmage, something a running back needs to be able to do in order to advance down the field. By getting maybe a 2nd/3rd round, or heck maybe even a UDFA linebacker who specializes in blitzing right down the middle, and maybe even caught a few interceptions (fullbacks need to be able to catch passes too), you have someone who knows how to also neutralize a linebacker, because they've played that position. Now before you laugh me out of the room, let me remind you that a certain other prominent player in this league did the same thing--at a different position--and succeeded in college and in the NFL:

Richard Sherman.

Sherman was a top WR in high school and was recruited by certain colleges to play that position, but he also excelled as a CB, because he knew every trick in the wide receiver's book.

By getting a blitz/ballhawk specialist LB, and converting him into a lead battering ram for the offensive backfield, you can give Tyrod another sneaky dark horse option to get the ball to, and you also give Saquon a competent lead blocker, something legendary running backs ala Ladainian Tomlinson, (who Saquon gets compared to a lot) benefited from greatly. (Mike Alstott was LT's favorite lead blocker btw).

__________________________________________________________________

For the rest of the draft, focus on filling any gaps you see necessary on your O and D lines, grab a TE im round 2, and try to fix your secondary with whatever you can.

As for free agency, I’d suggest bringing back Pryor and kicking the tires on another veteran wr just in case, maybe Victor Cruz.

See if you can nab Richard Sherman, or trade for any other defensive back you guys have your eyes on.

But then again, I’m just a village idiot, so you can, take this as you will or ignore it all together.