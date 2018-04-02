2018 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10

After 2,042 votes, the 1-5 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

QB Sam Darnold -- 6582 total points DE Bradley Chubb -- 5924 total points RB Saquon Barkley -- 4905 total points QB Josh Allen -- 3166 total points QB Baker Mayfield -- 1912 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

While the first-place voting was no where near as dominant as Myles Garrett got last year, a ton of people voted for QB Sam Darnold as their number one player compared to other players in this year’s group. It is worth noting that 550 people (27% of voters) did not have Darnold anywhere in their Top 5. Last year, only 2% of people left Garrett outside their Top 5.

Outside of the Top 5, almost no one else received first-place votes; the only other player with more than 6 first place votes was QB Josh Rosen, who, like DE Bradley Chubb, had 104 first-place votes. CB Minkah Fitzpatrick had a ton of love in the third, fourth, and fifth-place votes, but it wasn’t enough to edge out QB Baker Mayfield for the fifth spot.

And I heard you loud and clear that QB Lamar Jackson should have been included in the first poll. I’m pretty confident he would not have made the overall Top 5, but now it’ll be fascinating to see where he goes in the 6-10 spots (if at all).

Compiling the Big Board: 6-10 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 6-10 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

Treat this like a realistic scenario if you were in the Browns draft room, looking at your big board that aligns with the Browns. For example, you might value quarterback as the No. 1 spot on the Browns’ big board because of need and talent, but if you were doing the Patriots’ big board, quarterback wouldn’t be nearly the same premium.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.