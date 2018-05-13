PFF: Browns are most improved team in the AFC North

Late last week, we looked at how ESPN considered the Cleveland Browns a wildcard sleeper candidate for 2018. They aren’t the only media organization pumping up the Browns -- in an article hyping up the most improved team in each division in the NFL, Pro Football Focus chose Cleveland for the AFC North.

PFF acknowledged that no one can replace Joe Thomas on the blind side, but that the “sheer multitude of talent they brought in over the course of the offseason [makes his departure] look far less consequential.”

The Browns brought in four different players who had grade of 80.0-plus in the NFL a season ago as well as four of the top 35 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns arguably had a greater influx of talent than any team in the NFL this offseason. The cherry on the top is the addition of the No. 1 player on PFF’s big board – and owner of the two highest graded seasons we’ve ever given to a college quarterback – Baker Mayfield.

We’ll eat up all the praise the Browns are getting after two years of 1-31!