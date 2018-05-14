Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/14/18)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Chad Pennington is advising Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield” (ABJ) - “But Pennington’s main messages boil down to this: Continue to work like an underdog and focus on football instead of building a brand.”
- “Chad Thomas chasing production to match his physical style, ideal physique” (C-T) - “But he wasn’t always the force the Browns fell for. He struggled to maximize his physical tools during his first two years with the Hurricanes, his hometown team.”
- “Gregg Williams leaves strong impression on Browns rookies” (Browns.com) - “Browns rookies got their first taste of NFL life last weekend in a three-day minicamp. For those on defense, it also served as an introduction to Gregg Williams.”
- “Josh Gordon will be a good ‘big brother’ to Antonio Callaway, says sprinter Tim Montgomery” (Plain Dealer) - “Last offseason, former Olympic gold medal sprinter Tim Montgomery helped Josh Gordon get back on his feet.”
NFL:
- “Former Seahawks, Rams, Bills coach Chuck Knox dies at 86; won COY three times” (CBS) - “Legendary Seahawks coach Chuck Knox died Sunday at the age of 86, the team confirmed.”
- “Sean Payton doesn’t rule out an Adrian Peterson reunion” (PFT) - “Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson is interested in returning to the Saints. Saints coach Sean Payton hasn’t ruled out a reunion.”
- “Atlanta Falcons sign free-agent DT Terrell McClain” (NFL.com) - “Defensive tackle Terrell McClain has a new home after taking a free-agent tour with the Cowboys, 49ers and Dolphins.”
- “Greg Hardy to face ex-NFL player Austen Lane in pro MMA debut” (ESPN) - “Hardy will face former defensive end Austen Lane on June 12 in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series...”
Loading comments...