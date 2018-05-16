Bleacher Report: Browns receive “A” grade for undrafted free agent class

Last week, Bleacher Report took the time to grade all 32 teams’ undrafted free agent classes for the 2018 season. There were 9 teams that received a perfect “A” grade, including the Cleveland Browns. Three names were specifically called out as players to watch from Cleveland’s crop: WR Evan Berry, OL Desmond Harrison, and DL Trenton Thompson.

In short, Berry gets recognition because of his brother and kick return ability, Harrison could be a dark horse candidate to contend for the team’s starting left tackle spot, and Thompson could make up for his undersized frame with an interior pass rush:

The Browns signed Evan Berry, one of Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry’s twin brothers. He’s listed as a wide receiver but has the best shot at making the roster on special teams. The Tennessee product scored four touchdowns (all on kickoffs) and averaged 34.3 yards per attempt as a kick returner. Offensive lineman Desmond Harrison comes into the league with character concerns. He started out as a JUCO All-American out of Contra Costa Community College and transferred to Texas. According to NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, Texas suspended him twice, and Harrison went through a two-year gap without football before resurfacing at West Georgia. The time away from the field didn’t hurt his play, as he was a quality starter at left tackle in 10 games. At 6’3”, 288 pounds, NFL teams may see defensive lineman Trenton Thompson as undersized, but he’s shown the ability to reach the quarterback for Georgia. He had five sacks as a sophomore, and while his junior year didn’t bring the same success, there’s room for competition at the position in Cleveland.

Looking at teams in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens got a C, the Cincinnati Bengals got a D, and the Pittsburgh Steelers got an A-.