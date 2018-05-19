Highlights of QB Baker Mayfield & RB Nick Chubb at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere began on Thursday and concludes on Sunday. As we reported, the two members of the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class who participated were QB Baker Mayfield and RB Nick Chubb. They were busy signing trading cards and other merchandise, modeling in their uniforms, fulfilling media obligations, and getting a crash course on the life of marketing yourself as a professional athlete.

Below are a collection of photos of Mayfield and Chubb from the weekend:

Rookies are signing their trading cards at #RookiePremiere. Our partnership with @PaniniAmerica is an important one for the union. pic.twitter.com/sHhhG1VmYj — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 17, 2018