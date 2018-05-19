 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights of QB Baker Mayfield & RB Nick Chubb at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Two members of the Browns’ rookie class spend the weekend in Beverly Hills.

By Chris Pokorny
The NFLPA Rookie Premiere began on Thursday and concludes on Sunday. As we reported, the two members of the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class who participated were QB Baker Mayfield and RB Nick Chubb. They were busy signing trading cards and other merchandise, modeling in their uniforms, fulfilling media obligations, and getting a crash course on the life of marketing yourself as a professional athlete.

Below are a collection of photos of Mayfield and Chubb from the weekend:

