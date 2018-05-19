Highlights of QB Baker Mayfield & RB Nick Chubb at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere began on Thursday and concludes on Sunday. As we reported, the two members of the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class who participated were QB Baker Mayfield and RB Nick Chubb. They were busy signing trading cards and other merchandise, modeling in their uniforms, fulfilling media obligations, and getting a crash course on the life of marketing yourself as a professional athlete.
Below are a collection of photos of Mayfield and Chubb from the weekend:
Rookie QB trio showing off their first @PaniniAmerica football cards. @bakermayfield @JoshAllenQB Sam Darnold #rookiepremiere pic.twitter.com/yOrQdbbpJN— David Lee (@DavidLeeCoach) May 18, 2018
Things are ROCKING on the first full day of the 2018 @NFLPA #RookiePremiere Presented By @PaniniAmerica. @bakermayfield @JoshAllenQB #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/2SwwMcOQTk— Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) May 17, 2018
Rookies are signing their trading cards at #RookiePremiere. Our partnership with @PaniniAmerica is an important one for the union. pic.twitter.com/sHhhG1VmYj— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 17, 2018
More completed Pen Pals as the first full day of the 2018 @NFLPA Rookie Premiere Presented By @PaniniAmerica comes to a close. @bakermayfield @NickChubb21 @Rudolph2Mason @JamesWashington #whodoyoucollect #RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/tqXClOLBb4— Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) May 18, 2018
Great Q&A at the #NFL #NFLPA #RookiePremiere with @saquon @bakermayfield and Sam Darnold!@PaniniAmerica #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/pl1FlQX1EM— Jaspy's HobbyLand (@JaspysHobbyland) May 17, 2018
.@Browns rookies @bakermayfield @NickChubb21 pic.twitter.com/eYOqXkyYwN— Bearded Browns Fan (@Browns_Beard32) May 18, 2018
The #1 pick of the 2018 @NFL Draft dancing! @bakermayfield @Browns pic.twitter.com/ZJb2RXh9ET— Fanatics (@Fanatics) May 17, 2018
The @Browns rookie RB @NickChubb21 signed mini, regular sized helmets and other products today at the @NFLPA Rookie Premiere! pic.twitter.com/dEt6oxIgqe— Fanatics (@Fanatics) May 17, 2018
.@bakermayfield coming in hot @Browns fans.#RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/4cir9pCltW— Dior Ginyard (@DiorNFLPA) May 19, 2018
The No. 1 overall pick. #RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/a1MgRK3ZlW— NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2018
