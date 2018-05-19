How accurate does NFL.com’s projection of the Browns’ starting lineup look?

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com projected the starting lineups for every team in the league. Let’s see what he listed out for the Cleveland Browns and how close to reality we think it will be come Week 1:
QB: Tyrod Taylor
RB: Nick Chubb
WR: Jarvis Landry
WR: Josh Gordon
WR: Corey Coleman
TE: David Njoku
LT: Austin Corbett
LG: Joel Bitonio
C: JC Tretter
RG: Kevin Zeitler
RT: Chris Hubbard
On offense, two positions are primarily up-for-debate: running back and left tackle. Running back will be a toss-up between rookie Nick Chubb and veteran Carlos Hyde. Rosenthal says that Chubb “has a rugged style that rewards more touches” and that he is “the personification of what this Browns regime wants the new offense to look like.” The other spot up for debate is what happens at left tackle. Will Corbett score it? Will Joel Bitonio move over? Or will Shon Coleman successfully make the transition?
The only other spot I thought about debating is whether Cleveland will try to start two tight ends, meaning Darren Fells plays over Corey Coleman. But Rosenthal consistently projected three-receiver lineups for every team. And complicating matters further, Jarvis Landry is more of a slot receiver, so...it’s not unusual to think that Cleveland would have three receivers, but what about Duke Johnson? Ahhh...the possibilities.
DE: Myles Garrett
DT: Larry Ogunjobi
DT: Trevon Coley
DE: Emmanuel Ogbah
OLB: Christian Kirksey
MLB: Joe Schobert
OLB: Jamie Collins
CB: Denzel Ward
CB: T.J. Carrie
S: Jabrill Peppers
S: Damarious Randall
Defensively, the starting positions make sense. Defensive tackle could be fluid after the departure of Danny Shelton. Trevon Coley was a low-key starter last year, while Larry Ogunjobi has a lot of hype surrounding him.
Rookie cornerbacks are sometimes busts, but right now, the assumption is that Denzel Ward will indeed start at one of the cornerback spots. T.J. Carrie is being paid starter-level money to start at the other one. But if Ward starts off slow, E.J. Gaines can sneak into the starting lineup.
—
If you had to place bets on the Browns’ Week 1 starting lineup, what modifications would you make to Rosenthal’s choices?
