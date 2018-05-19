How accurate does NFL.com’s projection of the Browns’ starting lineup look?

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com projected the starting lineups for every team in the league. Let’s see what he listed out for the Cleveland Browns and how close to reality we think it will be come Week 1:

QB: Tyrod Taylor

RB: Nick Chubb

WR: Jarvis Landry

WR: Josh Gordon

WR: Corey Coleman

TE: David Njoku

LT: Austin Corbett

LG: Joel Bitonio

C: JC Tretter

RG: Kevin Zeitler

RT: Chris Hubbard

On offense, two positions are primarily up-for-debate: running back and left tackle. Running back will be a toss-up between rookie Nick Chubb and veteran Carlos Hyde. Rosenthal says that Chubb “has a rugged style that rewards more touches” and that he is “the personification of what this Browns regime wants the new offense to look like.” The other spot up for debate is what happens at left tackle. Will Corbett score it? Will Joel Bitonio move over? Or will Shon Coleman successfully make the transition?

The only other spot I thought about debating is whether Cleveland will try to start two tight ends, meaning Darren Fells plays over Corey Coleman. But Rosenthal consistently projected three-receiver lineups for every team. And complicating matters further, Jarvis Landry is more of a slot receiver, so...it’s not unusual to think that Cleveland would have three receivers, but what about Duke Johnson? Ahhh...the possibilities.

DE: Myles Garrett

DT: Larry Ogunjobi

DT: Trevon Coley

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah

OLB: Christian Kirksey

MLB: Joe Schobert

OLB: Jamie Collins

CB: Denzel Ward

CB: T.J. Carrie

S: Jabrill Peppers

S: Damarious Randall

Defensively, the starting positions make sense. Defensive tackle could be fluid after the departure of Danny Shelton. Trevon Coley was a low-key starter last year, while Larry Ogunjobi has a lot of hype surrounding him.

Rookie cornerbacks are sometimes busts, but right now, the assumption is that Denzel Ward will indeed start at one of the cornerback spots. T.J. Carrie is being paid starter-level money to start at the other one. But if Ward starts off slow, E.J. Gaines can sneak into the starting lineup.

—

If you had to place bets on the Browns’ Week 1 starting lineup, what modifications would you make to Rosenthal’s choices?