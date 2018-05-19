Browns FS Damarious Randall on his Packer days, Gregg Williams’ defense, and Baker Mayfield’s swag

Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall has been hitting the media circuit the past couple of days. First, let’s start off with his interview on SiriusXM Radio, where he said he was “definitely quite surprised” when the Green Bay Packers traded him. But at the same time, he felt wanted in Cleveland, since some former Packers front office people had just gone there.

Damarious Randall: Was definitely quite surprised, but like I said Green Bay had some different moves in the front office & they just felt better w me not being there. Other GB guys went to Cleveland so they know what I can do. Im Fortunate to have this opportunity @RandallTime pic.twitter.com/Tt4wX2cIdb — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 18, 2018

Randall said when he was a cornerback, he found it hard to watch tape because he just had to focus on the wide receiver and, as a football junky, he “likes to see the whole play.” He feels his return to his “natural position,” free safety, will allow him to do that this year.

Regarding his new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Randall said that he brings a high-energy defense and that they are going to get a lot of turnovers. Giving credit to the offense, he said, “without Tyrod or Baker turning the ball over [themselves], we should be in position to win a lot of games in the fourth quarter.” But that won’t stop him from trying to pick them off in practice — if he is able to nab one, he joked that he’ll probably “run the ball all the way back to the end zone and punt it back to them — just to let them know that this is the free safety back here and none of that is going on against him.”

Last, but not least, Randall was a guest on Good Morning Football, where he was asked about the “swag” that rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has. Although he didn’t get into specifics, his response more or less that sometimes, you just know guys have that confident swag about him, and Mayfield possesses that with the way he carries himself.