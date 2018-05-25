Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/25/18)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Shakeup in Browns GM John Dorsey’s personnel department continues” (WKNR) - “John Dorsey continues to reshape his personnel department. Sources say at least two long-time personnel executives have departed, and one area scout.”
- “Johnny Manziel has more advice for Baker Mayfield” (Plain Dealer) - “Johnny Manziel has already dropped some pearls of wisdom on fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, but now that Mayfield’s a Brown, the advice is more specific.”
- “Tyrod Taylor wishes NFL consulted with players ahead of National Anthem rule” (WKYC) - “Taylor was very much in line with the NFL Players’ Association and the believe that their officers should have had a place at the table...”
- “Why Browns on ‘Hard Knocks’? ‘People love rooting for underdogs’” (ESPN) - “But it’s that element of the story that was appealing to making the Browns the subject of the annual training camp documentary.”
NFL:
- “Packers signing former Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis” (NFL.com) - “Although the lumbering Lewis has not caught more than 25 passes in a season since 2012, he remains one of the league’s most effective blocking tight ends.”
- “Richie Incognito told police he’s involved with the NSA, being tracked by government” (PFT) - “Officers said Incognito told them he couldn’t give them details because they didn’t have the proper security clearance.”
- “Rob Gronkowski, Patriots reportedly making progress on reworked contract” (CBS) - “Good news, Pats fans: the team and Gronk are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a reworked contract, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston.”
- “NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies” (AP) - “With no deadlines to meet and a monthlong summer break coming up, NFL teams are in no hurry to formulate a policy on demonstrations during the national anthem.”
Loading comments...