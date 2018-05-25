Browns QB Baker Mayfield tries to quickly draw team logo in fun segment

Yesterday, the NFL Network aired a fun clip of some of this year’s first-round picks trying to quickly draw their team logos off of memory. As you can see, we don’t have too many artists coming out of the draft:
NFL rookies try to draw their team logos!— NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2018
And the results are... pic.twitter.com/kZNITS6M28
But when it got to QB Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, he had a perfect line when comparing his drawing of the logo to the official logo: “I didn’t put the stripes because...you have to earn them.” He later joked, about his own drawing, “I probably wouldn’t want to wear that helmet. It doesn’t look like it’s very safe.”
