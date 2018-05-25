 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Browns QB Baker Mayfield tries to quickly draw team logo in fun segment

New, comments

“I didn’t put the stripes because...you have to earn them.”

By Chris Pokorny
/ new

Yesterday, the NFL Network aired a fun clip of some of this year’s first-round picks trying to quickly draw their team logos off of memory. As you can see, we don’t have too many artists coming out of the draft:

But when it got to QB Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, he had a perfect line when comparing his drawing of the logo to the official logo: “I didn’t put the stripes because...you have to earn them.” He later joked, about his own drawing, “I probably wouldn’t want to wear that helmet. It doesn’t look like it’s very safe.”

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...