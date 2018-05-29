Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/29/18)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns receivers: Will they stop dropping the ball?” (Pluto) - “At one point in the OTA’s, the Browns lined up with Josh Gordon wide on the right side, Antonio Callaway out wide left. The slot receiver was Jarvis Landry.”
- “Briean Boddy-Calhoun at safety, could give them great depth” (DPD) - “It’s still early, so there’s a lot to be sorted out still, but the Cleveland Browns apparently have been working Briean Boddy-Calhoun at safety.”
- “Browns Film Room: OL Austin Corbett’s strengths” (WFNY) - “He was a player I had not done enough research on and so I really wanted to watch his film to see what he is all about.”
NFL:
- “Robert Griffin III doesn’t see Ravens drafting Lamar Jackson as ‘shot at me’ or Flacco” (CBS) - “Finally, though, Flacco came out and said last week that he’s not holding a grudge against Jackson.”
- “Adrian Peterson keeps mentioning Houston as possible fit” (PFT) - “Getty Images Adrian Peterson trains in Houston during the offseason, even opening a megagym in his adopted hometown a couple of years ago.”
- “Rams DE Morgan Fox suffers torn ACL in practice” (NFL.com) - “Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox is out for the remainder of the year after suffering a torn ACL during organized team activities on Thursday...”
- “Why Kirk Cousins is primed for a career season with Vikings” (ESPN) - “Just over a month after signing a historic fully guaranteed $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins was already getting down to business.”
Loading comments...