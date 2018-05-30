Week 2 recap of Cleveland Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of their second week of OTA sessions (see here for last week’s one-day recap that was open to the media).

BROWNS’ OTA RECAP - WEEK 2 PRACTICE

1. Early Taste of Training Camp Weather: We won’t know the training camp schedule until mid- to late-June, but it’ll start near the end of July -- another full two months from now. But Cleveland is still in the middle of its May heatwave, giving the players an early taste at how things will feel come August. Temperatures were around 85 degrees with a “feels like” in the low 90s.

Browns back on the field for another OTA pic.twitter.com/x1Vg6mpvf5 — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) May 30, 2018

2. Slight Return for Jamie Collins: Last week in OTAs, three players were on the stationary bikes: LB Tank Carder, LB Jamie Collins, and CB Howard Wilson. Of the three, Collins returned to practice today on a limited basis.

3. Hamstring Bugs Speedy Callaway: One new injury centers around WR Antonio Callaway, who hurt his groin:

WR Antonio Callaway suffered groin injury today; team being cautious with him. Hue Jackson says he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from him so far — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 30, 2018

4. The Strip Drill: Cleveland ran a drill in which their defensive ends used a dummy to work on a strip drill (of the quarterback). Moderately interesting that the dummy is being positioned as a left-handed quarterback, although I’m sure they practiced both ways.

5. Look At Your Top Three Receivers: That’s WR Josh Gordon, WR Corey Coleman, and WR Jarvis Landry. A reason for hope in 2018.

WRs Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon & Jarvis Landry with position coach Adam Henry #Browns #OTAs pic.twitter.com/cHCOgMNjBB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 30, 2018

6. Volunteer Joe: It’s possible this isn’t true, but it just seems like retired left tackle Joe Thomas is just spending his days volunteering or hanging around the team. Here he is coaching up some of the linemen:

7. Gregg Williams’ Mind Games: According to CB T.J. Carrie, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will shake up the depth chart often in practice to “mess with players and see how they react.”

#Browns CB TJ Carrie said DC Gregg Williams has "unorthodox" style. Changes up depth chart often to mess with players, see how they react. Carrie, an expected starter, has already had it happen to him. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 30, 2018

8. Brownies: Head coach Hue Jackson said the location of the lake jump on Friday is a secret, but that over 100 people are participating. ... WR Damarious Randall’s now-viral tweet about jersey giveaways was the topic of conversation to everyone in post-practice pressers, including Jackson, Tyrod Taylor, and Randall himself. ... Thursday is the final OTA session this week, with the final round of OTA sessions coming June 4-7 and then mandatory minicamp coming June 12-14.