Week 2 recap of Cleveland Browns OTAs

New, comments

Notes from the second week of the Browns’ OTA session open to the media.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns-OTA Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of their second week of OTA sessions (see here for last week’s one-day recap that was open to the media).

BROWNS’ OTA RECAP - WEEK 2 PRACTICE

1. Early Taste of Training Camp Weather: We won’t know the training camp schedule until mid- to late-June, but it’ll start near the end of July -- another full two months from now. But Cleveland is still in the middle of its May heatwave, giving the players an early taste at how things will feel come August. Temperatures were around 85 degrees with a “feels like” in the low 90s.

2. Slight Return for Jamie Collins: Last week in OTAs, three players were on the stationary bikes: LB Tank Carder, LB Jamie Collins, and CB Howard Wilson. Of the three, Collins returned to practice today on a limited basis.

3. Hamstring Bugs Speedy Callaway: One new injury centers around WR Antonio Callaway, who hurt his groin:

4. The Strip Drill: Cleveland ran a drill in which their defensive ends used a dummy to work on a strip drill (of the quarterback). Moderately interesting that the dummy is being positioned as a left-handed quarterback, although I’m sure they practiced both ways.

5. Look At Your Top Three Receivers: That’s WR Josh Gordon, WR Corey Coleman, and WR Jarvis Landry. A reason for hope in 2018.

6. Volunteer Joe: It’s possible this isn’t true, but it just seems like retired left tackle Joe Thomas is just spending his days volunteering or hanging around the team. Here he is coaching up some of the linemen:

7. Gregg Williams’ Mind Games: According to CB T.J. Carrie, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will shake up the depth chart often in practice to “mess with players and see how they react.”

8. Brownies: Head coach Hue Jackson said the location of the lake jump on Friday is a secret, but that over 100 people are participating. ... WR Damarious Randall’s now-viral tweet about jersey giveaways was the topic of conversation to everyone in post-practice pressers, including Jackson, Tyrod Taylor, and Randall himself. ... Thursday is the final OTA session this week, with the final round of OTA sessions coming June 4-7 and then mandatory minicamp coming June 12-14.

