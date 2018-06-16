Browns’ offensive coordinator Todd Haley talks QB progress at the conclusion of minicamp

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley spoke to the media at the conclusion of minicamp on Thursday. Here is our reader’s digest on what he had to say:

“[Mayfield] has a long way to go. I would say it is clear that Tyrod is the leader of this team. That is a big component of that position, also. What I will say is probably in my career, this is one of the best if not the best quarterbacks rooms in general that I have had. (QB) Drew Stanton does not get talked about a lot, but he is a guy with a lot of experience that I never was with, but having watched him through this phase of what we are doing – the OTAs, Phase II, Phase III, whatever they are – he still has got some in the tank. He can throw the football. He is extremely smart. The group in general is what I am excited about. I think that it is an intelligent, intelligent group with ability to throw the football and make plays with their legs some of them. When you have that, I think good things happen. Competition is created in the room, even though they are working hard together to help each other and get better as a group.”