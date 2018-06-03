Report: Browns blown away by how teammates gravitating toward Baker Mayfield

With two sets of OTA sessions in the books and one more coming this week before mandatory minicamp, it’s been all positives on the Baker Mayfield front in Cleveland. According to Jared Tokarz of The NFL Draft Insider, he has a Browns source that tells him people inside Berea are “blown away” by how teammates are gravitating toward the rookie quarterback.

#Browns source told me internally people are continually blown away with Baker Mayfield. “NEVER have we seen teammates gravitate to someone like this” — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) June 1, 2018

That doesn’t mean there will be a divide in the locker room between Tyrod Taylor and Mayfield. I think everyone knows what the situation is in Cleveland — Taylor is a respected presence for 2018, but the players know Mayfield is the future of the franchise. It’s only a good sign that he is already earning the respect and comfort of his peers.