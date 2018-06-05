End of an Era: Browns release LB Tank Carder

The longest-tenured member of the Cleveland Browns is no longer with the club.

In announcing the signing of LB Mychal Kendricks, Cleveland’s corresponding roster move was to release veteran linebacker Tank Carder, who had been with the club since 2012. With cornerback Joe Haden being traded last year and left tackle Joe Thomas retiring this offseason, that made Carder the team’s longest-tenured player (Josh Gordon was drafted in 2012, but has served multiple suspensions).

In six years with the Browns, Carder played in 78 games, making just two starts. He rarely played on defense, but was a core special teamer. He was finally ready to make his mark on defense last year as Gregg Williams’ potential starting middle linebacker, but a torn ACL in camp instead opened the door for linebacker Joe Schobert, who ended up playing every snap of the season and was the team’s lone Pro Bowler.

Carder thanked Browns fans for their support over the years: