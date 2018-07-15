Browns fans think Antonio Callaway could be in for a bigger year than Corey Coleman

During our training camp preview on the wide receiver position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked three poll questions to our fans.

In Part 1 of our preview, we asked who fans thought would have the bigger year in 2018 between Corey Coleman and Antonio Callaway. I thought Callaway would receive a fair amount of support, but I was pretty surprised to see that he actually led the poll with 55% of the vote.

Poll Who has a bigger year with the Browns in 2018? 44% Corey Coleman (880 votes)

55% Antonio Callaway (1077 votes) 1957 votes total

In Part 2 of our preview, we wanted to know who fans thought would make the roster among the group of Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins, and Jeff Janis. 90% of fans believe Janis will make the roster, followed by 52% for Higgins and just 12% for Louis. To say that Louis’ support has plummeted would be an understatement.

Poll Which receivers will make the Browns' 53-man roster? 2% Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins, and Jeff Janis (38 votes)

2% Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins (33 votes)

7% Ricardo Louis and Jeff Janis (95 votes)

44% Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis (598 votes)

0% Only Ricardo Louis (6 votes)

3% Only Rashard Higgins (41 votes)

35% Only Jeff Janis (476 votes)

4% None of them (59 votes) 1346 votes total

In Part 3 of our preview, we asked which of the four lesser known receivers fans were most intrigued by. To no surprise, Damion Ratley, the team’s sixth round pick, led the way with 56% of the vote. Up next was Evan Berry at 37%, Derrick Willies at 4%, and then Da’Mari Scott at 3%.

Poll Which receiver are you most intrigued by? 56% Damion Ratley (385 votes)

37% Evan Berry (255 votes)

2% Da’Mari Scott (18 votes)

3% Derrick Willies (27 votes) 685 votes total

Next up, we will look at the tight end position.