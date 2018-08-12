Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/12/18)

- Rookie Christian DiLauro digs in for run at job (Canton Repository) - Christian DiLauro woke up one day and found himself lined up against Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah. He’d love to pinch himself on Sept. 1 by finding out he has won a job with the Browns.
- Paul, Vince and Me (Football Outsiders) - A couple of weeks after I landed a spot in the vaunted Newsday sports section in 1968, sports editor Ed Comerford called me into his office to say he had a story for me. Two stories, actually. He was sending me to Ohio and Wisconsin to cover two of the hottest topics in the National Football League that summer: the return of Paul Brown as owner-coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, an expansion franchise in the American Football League; and Vince Lombardi’s departure from the sidelines after coaching the Green Bay Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls.
- Performance dietician has full plate with player nutrition (clevelandbrowns.com) - As the Browns were finishing their Wednesday afternoon practice, Katy Meassick was just getting started. She, along with two other staff members, were setting up a table beside the entrance to the facility. On the table: Gatorade post-workout bottles and smoothies, one for each player and coach.
- Quarterback play has a chance to make season fun (cleveland.com) - “It’s the quarterback play.” That’s why Browns coach Hue Jackson was so encouraged watching the first preseason game. It’s why fans should be hopeful about finally having a team worth watching.
NFL:
- Nick Foles returns to practice to Eagles (NFL.com) - Nick Foles is back on the practice field. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who has dealt with spasms in the head and neck area is practicing on Saturday on a limited basis, coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- Why year three is different for Laquon Treadwell (ESPN) - Mike Zimmer stood at a podium inside a ballroom at the Indiana Convention Center fielding questions from reporters at the NFL combine. Several minutes into a discussion of offseason topics, Zimmer was asked what 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell needed to do to turn his career around.
- Johnny Manziel looks up from the bottom of a very deep hole (New York Times) - Johnny Manziel ambled through the lobby of the downtown high-rise wearing shorts, a gray T-shirt and a baseball cap that hung just above his eyes. There was no bling, no Champagne bottles, no paparazzi. In the temporary residence that Manziel currently calls home, a few people passed without even a glance at one of the most infamous and recognizable athletes in the United States. Manziel, now trying to rebuild his career in the Canadian Football League, settled comfortably into the booth of an empty restaurant, took off his Montreal Alouettes cap and let down his guard.
- Colts release Shamarko Thomas (indystar.com) - The Indianapolis Colts released safety Shamarko Thomas and have replaced him on the roster with defensive end Ryan Delaire.
