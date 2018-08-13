 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 13 - Tempers flare between coordinators

New, comments

A snapshot of what happened at Browns training camp on Monday.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Erik Drost on Flickr

Is a change on the offensive line brewing? Are tempers flaring between coordinators? Our full practice report summary is below.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 13 (8/13/18)

1. Kevin Zeitler on the Bicycle: On Sunday, head coach Hue Jackson said that starting RG Kevin Zeitler will be back by the start of the regular season. On Monday, it was a good sign to see him at least back on the field, riding the stationary bike with the rest of the idle players:

Speaking of idle players, veteran LB Mychal Kendricks was poking fun at rookie LB Genard Avery for going all out during a walk-through:

2. Bitonio Back at Left Guard? One of the bigger headlines for Day 13 of camp was the fact that Greg Robinson got some first-team reps at left tackle, with Joel Bitonio sliding back to left guard. Fear not, though — head coach Hue Jackson said after practice that it means nothing, and they are simply getting players some work. Here is Bitonio working with his hands in individual drills.

3. Drill of the Day: This is one of TE David Njoku’s strength — going up to get the ball in a crowd in the end zone, just like he did in the first preseason game against the Giants.

4. Denzel Ward Tweaks Ankle: During Monday’s practice, rookie CB Denzel Ward was in-and-out with a tweaked ankle/foot. He had broken up a “perfect pass” from QB Tyrod Taylor to WR Antonio Callaway that caused the injury:

5. Todd Haley vs. Gregg Williams: Things got intense (in a good way) between offensive coordinator Todd Haley and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during practice, and head coach Hue Jackson had to play the intermediary.

6. Hard Knocks Success: The first episode of Hard Knocks, featuring the Browns, did pretty well:

7. Cross-Bar Challenge: After practice, the quarterbacks had a fun challenge to see who could hit the cross-bar, and QB Baker Mayfield came out victorious:

8. Brownies: Per LT Joel Bitonio, the correct way to pronounce our starting quarterbacks name is “Tuh-ROD,” not “TY-rod.” ... QB Drew Stanton will see some action on Friday vs. Buffalo. ... DT Caleb Brantley missed practice with an injured ankle. ... Head coach Hue Jackson has been in touch with WR Josh Gordon, but has no update to provide on his return. ... According to Jimmy Watkins of The Athletic, K Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal to end the starters’ two-minute drill, and he also noted that K Ross Martin “has been more consistent in camp so far.” ... A total of 123 puppies have been adopted at the Browns Puppy Pound at training camp this year. ... The players used the ice tubs again after practice.

9. Next Up: The Browns’ next practice is Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 5:55 PM. Wednesday’s practice will be the final one open to the public.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...