Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 13 - Tempers flare between coordinators

Is a change on the offensive line brewing? Are tempers flaring between coordinators? Our full practice report summary is below.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 13 (8/13/18)

1. Kevin Zeitler on the Bicycle: On Sunday, head coach Hue Jackson said that starting RG Kevin Zeitler will be back by the start of the regular season. On Monday, it was a good sign to see him at least back on the field, riding the stationary bike with the rest of the idle players:

Berea brigade: LB Mychal Kendricks, C JC Tretter, RG Kevin Zeitler, TEs Julian Allen & Darren Fells, DL Daniel Ekuale #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 13, 2018

Speaking of idle players, veteran LB Mychal Kendricks was poking fun at rookie LB Genard Avery for going all out during a walk-through:

#Browns LB Mychal Kendricks grins at rookie Genard Avery going "100 miles an hour" in walk-throughs. "It's a w-a-l-k ... t-h-r-o-u-g-h," Kendrick says with pregnant pauses. — Steve Doerschuk (@sdoerschukREP) August 13, 2018

2. Bitonio Back at Left Guard? One of the bigger headlines for Day 13 of camp was the fact that Greg Robinson got some first-team reps at left tackle, with Joel Bitonio sliding back to left guard. Fear not, though — head coach Hue Jackson said after practice that it means nothing, and they are simply getting players some work. Here is Bitonio working with his hands in individual drills.

#Browns LT Joel Bitonio works on individual blocking. pic.twitter.com/yOQyBvccrE — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) August 13, 2018

3. Drill of the Day: This is one of TE David Njoku’s strength — going up to get the ball in a crowd in the end zone, just like he did in the first preseason game against the Giants.

David Njoku told the coaches to beat the hell out of them on this drill. pic.twitter.com/NU0BlEdTKR — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 13, 2018

4. Denzel Ward Tweaks Ankle: During Monday’s practice, rookie CB Denzel Ward was in-and-out with a tweaked ankle/foot. He had broken up a “perfect pass” from QB Tyrod Taylor to WR Antonio Callaway that caused the injury:

Perfect pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway on the right sideline, but Denzel Ward rips ball out. Callaway has to make that catch. #Browns — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 13, 2018

5. Todd Haley vs. Gregg Williams: Things got intense (in a good way) between offensive coordinator Todd Haley and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during practice, and head coach Hue Jackson had to play the intermediary.

Todd Haley, upset with the defense getting too close to Baker Mayfield: “Good teams don’t touch the fucking quarterback!”

Gregg Williams: “Block ‘em then!” — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) August 13, 2018

#Browns OC Todd Haley, DC Gregg Williams exchanged some words over QB Baker Mayfield being touched during practice. (The words may have been a tad heated.) Head coach Hue Jackson brushed it off, saying, "Testy is good." And: "They're fine." And: "I love the fire in both of them." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018

6. Hard Knocks Success: The first episode of Hard Knocks, featuring the Browns, did pretty well:

From earlier, HBO said premiere of "Hard Knocks" with #Browns generated audience of 781,000 viewers, making it second highest performing debut in past seven years. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 13, 2018

7. Cross-Bar Challenge: After practice, the quarterbacks had a fun challenge to see who could hit the cross-bar, and QB Baker Mayfield came out victorious:

A little post-practice cross bar challenge .... and @bakermayfield is victorious after the final round!#BrownsCamp pic.twitter.com/kqyrn9tnYk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 13, 2018

8. Brownies: Per LT Joel Bitonio, the correct way to pronounce our starting quarterbacks name is “Tuh-ROD,” not “TY-rod.” ... QB Drew Stanton will see some action on Friday vs. Buffalo. ... DT Caleb Brantley missed practice with an injured ankle. ... Head coach Hue Jackson has been in touch with WR Josh Gordon, but has no update to provide on his return. ... According to Jimmy Watkins of The Athletic, K Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal to end the starters’ two-minute drill, and he also noted that K Ross Martin “has been more consistent in camp so far.” ... A total of 123 puppies have been adopted at the Browns Puppy Pound at training camp this year. ... The players used the ice tubs again after practice.

They are filling the tubs pic.twitter.com/snlCj46fky — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 13, 2018

9. Next Up: The Browns’ next practice is Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 5:55 PM. Wednesday’s practice will be the final one open to the public.